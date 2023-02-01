Union arcs up over police assault fine

THE Australian Federal Police Association has arced up over an offender being fined $600 in the ACT Magistrates Court last week for assaulting a police officer.

“The assault of the police officer was apparent, and the magistrate referenced this in his findings. Yet, this magistrate has then inexplicably decided to issue the person a $600 fine,” said AFPA president Alex Caruana.

“What message does this convey to the community and every ACT Policing officer? It tells them that the ACT judiciary doesn’t support them, and people now know that they can assault a police officer and may only receive a monetary fine.

“This sentence makes a mockery of the legislation and again shows the low bar of sentencing in the ACT.”

He said Section 26A of the Crimes Act 1900 (the legislation relating to assaulting a frontline community provider) allowed a maximum of two years imprisonment.

“It is situations like this that strengthen our resolve for a complete review of the ACT judiciary, including sentencing and bail outcomes,” Caruana said.

