News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 27°/28° | Wednesday, February 1, 2023 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Union arcs up over police assault fine

Police association president Alex Caruana… “This sentence makes a mockery of the legislation and again shows the low bar of sentencing in the ACT.” Photo: Belinda Strahorn

THE  Australian Federal Police Association has arced up over an offender being fined $600 in the ACT Magistrates Court last week for assaulting a police officer.

“The assault of the police officer was apparent, and the magistrate referenced this in his findings. Yet, this magistrate has then inexplicably decided to issue the person a $600 fine,” said AFPA president Alex Caruana.

“What message does this convey to the community and every ACT Policing officer? It tells them that the ACT judiciary doesn’t support them, and people now know that they can assault a police officer and may only receive a monetary fine.

“This sentence makes a mockery of the legislation and again shows the low bar of sentencing in the ACT.”

He said Section 26A of the Crimes Act 1900 (the legislation relating to assaulting a frontline community provider) allowed a maximum of two years imprisonment.

“It is situations like this that strengthen our resolve for a complete review of the ACT judiciary, including sentencing and bail outcomes,” Caruana said.

 

f

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

One Response to Union arcs up over police assault fine

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

NSW declares total fire ban around ACT
News

NSW declares total fire ban around ACT

The NSW Rural Fire Service has declared total fire bans in districts surrounding the ACT for tomorrow (February 2) including the council areas of Goulburn Mulwaree, Queanbeyan-Palerang, Upper Lachlan and Yass Valley. 

Canberra’s global climate giant dead at 75
News

Canberra’s global climate giant dead at 75

One of Australia’s leading climate scientists, Prof Will Steffen, died on Sunday. Steffen has been hailed as a leading climate thinker, selfless mentor and gifted communicator. Steffen’s colleagues and friends remember him here.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews