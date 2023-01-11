News location:

Canberra CityNews

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Woman charged with jewellery theft

A 30-year-old Chisholm woman is facing court on three charges after she allegedly stole jewellery from a Tuggeranong store.

Police allege the woman, and a female accomplice, left the store on Monday afternoon (January 9) without paying for a gold chain necklace valued at $8999 and a gold pendant valued at $4499 without paying for them, before leaving the area in a stolen grey BMW with a third person, a man, in the back seat.

Yesterday, police searched homes in Chisholm and Monash, and the woman was arrested at about 6.30pm.

She will face charges of aggravated robbery (in company), driving a motor vehicle without consent and breach of good-behaviour obligation.

 

