Young men beaten unconscious in Civic

TWO young men were beaten unconscious in an attack police describe as “unprovoked and prolonged” in Garema Place early yesterday morning (January 26).
The two men, aged 19 and 22, were taken to hospital.
Police say the attackers, both men, are believed to have been wearing dark trousers and white shirts.
Anyone with footage, or witnessed the incident, should call 1800 333000.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply