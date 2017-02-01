The ACT Parks and Conservation Service has purchased four new portable automated weather stations to accurately measure the level of fire danger during the bushfire season, and to improve monitoring for prescribed burns. Manager, fire, […]
The ACT Parks and Conservation Service has purchased four new portable automated weather stations to accurately measure the level of fire danger during the bushfire season, and to improve monitoring for prescribed burns. Manager, fire, […]
ANU ranks next to Oxford internationally
THE 2017 Times Higher Education international rankings has labeled the Australian National University (ANU) as number seven, in between the University of Oxford (sixth) and the University of Cambridge (eighth). Vice-chancellor professor Brian Schmidt says the rankings […]
Arts / Prizewinner Mel talks down the cash
WHEN citynews.com.au reported last week that prominent Canberra glass artist Mel George had won the National Institute of Dramatic Art’s Indigenous Fellowship for Cultural Leadership, the story swept around Facebook that she had received the […]
Two males threaten staff in Narrabundah
THIS morning, February 1, two males threatened staff at the Australia Post Office in Narrabundah with an edged weapon before stealing cash. ACT police are seeking witnesses to this aggravated robbery that occurred around 9.50am. […]
Social worker Kirsten tells her truth about trauma
AFTER experiencing an extreme trauma reaction in 2009 while working as a social worker at child protection services, Kristen Holzapfel suffered an eating disorder. She slowly recovered and published a book, “Selfless”, about her experiences […]
ACT continues to have the best emergency response time in Australia
DESPITE an increasing demand for emergency services in Canberra, the ACT has recorded the best response times in the country for ambulance and fire fighting personnel. The Report is published by the Productivity Commission and […]
Macklin / There’s bad news, then the much worse news
AS Canberra yawns, stretches and greets the New Year, much has changed over our sleepy summer and little of it for the better. Most striking is the new leader of what used to be called […]
Police frustrated that ‘drivers are not getting the message’
WHILE driver behaviour was generally good over the Australia Day long weekend, acting station sergeant Marcus Boorman says it’s frustrating some drivers are not getting the message. Boorman says: “During the long weekend traffic operation, […]
Meg won’t stop pedalling until there’s a cure
THIRTEEN years ago Meg Nuttall’s father was diagnosed with cancer and since then, 42-year-old Meg – the “ordinary mother of two” – has raised about $330,000 for numerous cancer charities. After living with bone, bowel […]
Moore / The whiff of scandal that got the pollies sniffing
“The Federal Parliament is finally ready to work together to address entitlements. They could learn a few lessons from the ACT Legislative Assembly,” writes political columnist MICHAEL MOORE
Grattan / White House promises protection for Australian citizens affected by Trump ban
THE White House has given Australia’s ambassador to Washington, Joe Hockey, assurances that Australian dual citizens will not be caught by Donald Trump’s suspension of entry from seven designated majority-Muslim countries. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull […]
More gongs for ‘CityNews’ writers
“CITYNEWS” writers Michael Moore and Bill Stephens were honoured in the Australia Day awards. They join columnist Jon Stanhope AO, editor Ian Meikle AM, arts editor Helen Musa OAM and sport columnist Tim Gavel OAM […]
Barr predicts Enlighten Festival will ‘surpass’ Floriade
A STRANGE trio of “fallen angels” adorned with fairy lights from Melbourne theatre group, Born in a Taxi, helped ACT chief minister Andrew Barr kick off the Enlighten Festival program for 2017. Mr Barr surprised those […]
Grattan / Shorten’s three major economic priorities: ‘jobs, jobs and jobs’
BILL Shorten will put creating new jobs, sustaining existing ones, and training and retraining Australian jobseekers at the heart of his economic agenda in a major speech on Tuesday. In what’s seen as a formal […]
Grumpy / Morning’s peace lost to the lads in Lycra
Reader BRENDA PYE, of Florey, is grumpy about the behaviour of thoughtless cyclists
Arts / New ELK works show ‘the real Syria’
ONE of Canberra’s proudest artistic exports, the stencil artist ELK, is about to exhibit his work at the Opera House in Damascus. ELK—Luke Cornish, whose works can still be seen all around Civic, travelled through […]
Cartoon / Dose of Dorin
Cartoon by PAUL DORIN
Socials / At Gulson’s Alfa Romeo Guilia launch, Fyshwick
Photo by MADDIE McGUIGAN
Grattan / Trump gives Turnbull refugee deal green light but government provides no detail
US President Donald Trump has told Malcolm Turnbull he will honour the deal the Australian government did with the Obama administration to take refugees who are being held offshore. But although government sources indicated the […]
Employers are encouraged to limit heat exposure for workers
WITH temperatures expected to remain in the thirties for the rest of the week, work safety commissioner Greg Jones, urges employers to be conscious of staff safety in the heat. Jones says it was important […]