WHEN a friend sent conductor Brian Triglone a YouTube video revealing a choir of people with dementia in Minneapolis, he was instantly inspired to start one in Canberra. And when Brian went to the Alzheimer’s […]
-
-
Something positive to sing about
-
Review / ‘Lion’ (PG) ****
-
Arts / Ceramics pay homage to Maggie Shepherd
-
Arts / Mr Q and the instinctive art of filling seats
-
Cartoon / Dose of Dorin
-
Dorin / True confessions of a trolley man
-
Arts / What’s on in Canberra this weekend?
-
Arts / Top Celtic band coming to Smith’s
Macklin / All news success is local
WHILE traditional newspapers are going the way of the dodo and social media like Facebook and Twitter are clustering into political echo chambers, a new form of news and views is suddenly on the rise. […]
Wine / Pouring over a taste of bad service
“I didn’t expect a poured glass of white wine with a hand wrapped around it like it was a brick to be thrown to be suddenly plonked down in front of me,” writes RICHARD CALVER
Arts / Sparkling jewels of the year ahead
Arts editor HELEN MUSA previews the entertaining goodies heading our way in 2017
Something positive to sing about
WHEN a friend sent conductor Brian Triglone a YouTube video revealing a choir of people with dementia in Minneapolis, he was instantly inspired to start one in Canberra. And when Brian went to the Alzheimer’s […]
Warning: Severe thunderstorm on its way
UPDATE: THE weather warning for Canberra has been cancelled as the storm moves towards the Central Tablelands. ORIGINAL STORY: A WARNING has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology to alert Canberra and surrounding regions […]
Review / ‘Lion’ (PG) ****
MUCH may be said about Garth Davis’s filming of Saroo Brierley’s book “A Long Way Home”, screen adaptation by Luke Davies, but, as with every film, it’s up to film-goers to choose what that should […]
Arts / Ceramics pay homage to Maggie Shepherd
WATSON Arts Centre is among the many arts organisations swinging back into gear this week, with two new exhibitions running at the Aspinall Street Gallery. “Temple of Fashion ” is a body of work created […]
Have you seen Paul?
ACT POLICE are seeking assistance to find 52-year-old, Paul Williams who has been missing since November last year. Paul was last seen by a family member in Oxley on Tuesday, November 1 2016. After that […]
Arts / West End comedy hit coming to Canberra
LONDON’S biggest comedy hit, “The Play That Goes Wrong” is now in its third sold-out year and it’s coming to Canberra. Described as “Fawlty Towers” meets “Noises Off”, this theatrical “disaster” will stumble around Australia […]
Search efforts spread for missing man Joel Koppie
POLICE are again asking the public to come forward with any information that will help find missing 36-year-old, Joel Koppie. NSW Police Force have now taken carriage of the investigation and ACT Police are supporting […]
Police stress the need for assistance to solve crime
ACT police are again urging any witnesses to come forward in order to find the man who conducted an aggravated robbery in Narrabundah on Tuesday, January 3, this year. At around 7.30pm, the offender entered […]
Arts / Mr Q and the instinctive art of filling seats
STEPHEN Pike, artistic director and program manager at The Q, Queanbeyan, seems to have more of a clue than most of knowing what works on stage. “What I go for is gut instinct,” Pike says, […]
Review / ‘Zany’ night out introduces new Ophelia musical
Musical theatre / “Shadow House Party.” By Krewd, Shadow House Pits and Acoustic Theatre. At the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre until January 21. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700. Reviewed by HELEN MUSA
Arts / Mr Tim knows how kids tick
WITH feathers in his hair, boundless energy and an instinctive way of making music fun, performing arts specialist and children’s comedian Tim Bevitt has many strings to his bow. They range from creating kids’ concerts […]
Cartoon / Dose of Dorin
Cartoon by PAUL DORIN
Suspicious fire in Fyshwick suspected to be OMCG related
A SUSPICIOUS fire, at a building in Fyshwick, during the early hours this morning (January 19) is believed by the ACT police’s Taskforce Nemesis to be bikie related. ACT police received a report of the […]
Dorin / True confessions of a trolley man
“The shopping moment l hate most usually comes with a half-full trolley and the little voice from around my knees announces: ‘I need the toilet!’ witres ‘CityNews’ cartoonist PAUL DORIN
Arts / What’s on in Canberra this weekend?
CABARET performer Michael Griffiths is coming to Teatro Vivaldi this Friday in “Cole”. Inspired by legendary songwriter Cole Porter, it’s billed as “a sharp and sophisticated tribute to his scandalous life” and was nominated for […]
‘Fast moving’ fire at Sutton currently no threat to the ACT
THE NSW Rural Fire Service is currently working to extinguish a “fast moving” bush and grass fire at Sutton but according to the ESA there is still no threat to the ACT from the fire. […]
UnionsACT calls for better ‘working-in-heat’ regulations
FOLLOWING the continued heatwave across the ACT, UnionsACT is demanding for stronger and clearer regulations when working in the heat. Some industries and collective agreements have clear requirements about working when there is extreme heat but […]