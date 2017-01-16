ON Tuesday, January 3, a man walked into the Tobacco Store in Bailey’s Corner, Civic, and threatened a staff member with a knife while making demands for money from the cash register. According to police […]
British India to headline Australia Day concert
Pets / Hot dogs can be dangerous
Review / Operas about ordinary people draw applause
Review / ‘Collateral Beauty’ (M) ***
Cartoon / Dose of Dorin
Review / ‘Jackie’ (MA) *** and a half
Arts / ‘Nutcracker’ to dazzle young children
Arts / Dance teachers to learn new moves
Arts in the City / Best of Fellows show and tell
AIMEE Frodsham has been busy curating an exhibition of combined works by “glassies” Matthew Curtis and Harriet Schwarzrock, which captures moments in the Queanbeyan husband-and-wife team’s careers through their own works, images, photographs and stories. […]
Letters / Stanhope’s needle view ‘disappoints’
JON Stanhope has contributed significantly to Canberra’s future, but I am deeply disappointed at his approval of the distribution of needles (“Handing out needles, I know it’s time for reform”, CN, December 15). Like all […]
BRITISH India, the popular four-piece band, will headline the Australia Day in the Capital concert at Regatta Point this Australia Day, January 26. British India’s newest album, “Nothing Touches Me” was reviewed as “the best […]
What’s on where for summer
Bright and early start for Canberra’s celebrations WITH so much to celebrate on January 26, Canberra’s Australia Day events will start bright and early, says Adam Stankevicius, director of Events ACT. The day will begin at […]
Grumpy / Keep your beast on a leash!
“We have been terrorised numerous times in local playgrounds by large (and small) dogs… allowed to run free in the streets,” writes reader SONIA PERTSINIDIS, of O’Connor, who’s grumpy about dogs roaming wild in the […]
SO many of us these days live in air-conditioned houses, work in air-conditioned workplaces and drive in air-conditioned cars, which makes it easy to forget that high summer temperatures can cause harm or death to […]
Opera/ “Cavalleria Rusticana” by Mascagni and “Pagliacci” by Leoncavallo, originally directed by Damiano Michieletto, revival by Rodula Gaitanou, conducted by Andrea Licata for Opera Australia, at the Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House until February […]
I liked this film. I have a theory arising from the observation on ABC Breakfast News, on the morning of its release, that it was unpopular with critics. I’m a reviewer, describing films to help […]
Review / History’s churning tale of two prime ministers
Political columnist MICHAEL MOORE reviews a thought-provoking new book for “political tragics” or anyone interested in recent political machinations within the Coalition parties.
Gun, drugs and cash found in vehicle search
ACT Police have confiscated a firearm, cash and drugs during the search of a vehicle in Red Hill yesterday ( January 12). The items were seized during a traffic stop on Cygnet Crescent in Red […]
Arts / Theatre party to crank it up loud
WHEN Shadow House PITS announces that it is presenting a Shadow House Party, you just know it’s going to be sensational. With director Joe Woodward presenting his own work “Trinculo’s Shadow”, with work by the […]
Canberra man missing since New Years Day
ACT POLICE are concerned for Canberra man, Joel Koppie’s welfare who has been missing since New Year’s Day. The 36-year-old was last seen at the Royal Mail Hotel in Braidwood NSW at about 3.00am on January […]
AUSTRALIANS today might reasonably wonder why a consortium of film production companies banded together to make a film covering the assassination on November 22, 1963 of US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy until the departure from […]
THE Australian Ballet’s “Storytime Ballet” will be back in town again with its brand new production of “The Nutcracker”. “Citynews” readers need not be afraid that this is a carbon copy of the Queensland Ballet’s […]
Canberrans urged to stay cool on Friday
ACT Health is reminding Canberrans to protect themselves from the heat in preparation for tomorrow’s (January 13) high temperature forecast. ACT chief health officer Dr Paul Kelly says, on hot days like Friday, it is […]
AUSDANCE ACT has been busy revitalising its annual “Move Up” dedicated to ACT school teachers with an eclectic line-up of teachers in many styles. The underlying ideas is to provide tools, resources and fresh ideas […]
Arts / What’s on in Canberra this weekend?
SLACKY Flat Showgrounds at Bulli will become a Mecca for musicians, dancers, singers, songwriters, poets, yarn spinners and choirs in the 32nd Illawarra Folk Festival. There are 88 acts representing every state in Australia and […]
Cartoon by PAUL DORIN