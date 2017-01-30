A total fire ban has been declared in Canberra until midnight tonight, Monday 30, by ACT Emergency Services Agency Commissioner Dominic Lane. The Bureau of Meteorology has forecasted the temperature to reach 39 degrees today […]
Severe danger levels ensure total fire ban
Cartoon / Dose of Dorin
Review / ‘Extraordinary physicality’ in staged Milton
Cartoon / Dose of Dorin
Review / OA’s ‘King Roger’ enlivens the operatic experience
Arts / Baka songs in cultural workshop
Socials / Australian Of The Year Awards, Parliament House
Arts / Ausglass summit builds awareness of glass
Cartoon / Dose of Dorin
Cartoon by PAUL DORIN
Review / ‘Extraordinary physicality’ in staged Milton
Review / ”Paradise Lost,” by John Milton. Adapted by Christopher Samuel Carroll. At Belconnen Arts Centre until January 28. Reviewed by JOE WOODWARD
Review / OA’s ‘King Roger’ enlivens the operatic experience
opera / “Król Roger” (King Roger), by Karol Szymanowski. At the Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House, January 28, 31 and February 2, 4, 8, 11 and 15. Bookings to opera.org.au. Reviewed by HELEN MUSA.
Arts / Baka songs in cultural workshop
CANBERRA musician and indefatigable world music choir leader Moya Simpson has alerted us to a coming cultural workshop with UK musician Su Hart. Hart has spent 27 years working with the Baka Pygmies of the […]
Man threatens staff and takes cash
ACT police are seeking witnesses after a man allegedly committed an aggravated robbery at the 7-Eleven Service Station on Hardwick Crescent in Holt. A male entered the store and threatened staff on Sunday, January 22, […]
Socials / Australian Of The Year Awards, Parliament House
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
Arts / Ausglass summit builds awareness of glass
“(R)EVOLVE” is the tantalising name of the 18th biennial Ausglass conference running this weekend in Canberra. Ausglass, the principal body promoting contemporary glass in Australia, wants to cater for contemporary glass practitioners, visitors and the […]
Congratulations to Canberra’s Australia Day Honours winners
CONGRATULATIONS are in order for Canberra’s latest Order of Australia recipients this Australia Day: Companion of the Order of Australia Stephen John Gageler AC Martin Lee Parkinson AC Officer of the Order of Australia […]
Arts / What’s on in Canberra this weekend?
GLASS is the word this week with the advent of “(r)evolve”, the Ausglass Conference 2017. Beaver Galleries’ contribution to the summit is “Refraction” — studio glass, in which each of the artists has been set […]
Older Canberrans wait too long for beds in aged care
THE latest Productivity Commission’s annual report on aged care services reveals that the ACT is struggling to keep up with demand for aged care beds. Shadow Minister for Health Vicki Dunne says the average national waiting […]
Missing man found ‘safe and well’
MISSING man Paul Williams who was last seen early November, 2016, has been found “safe and well”. The 52-year-old man was missing from November 1, 2016. ACT Police thank the Canberra community for their assistance.
Homelessness services in Canberra are ‘lagging behind’
THE latest Productivity Commission’s annual report on homelessness services shows that the ACT is ranked second worst for the proportion of people in need of accommodation. Shadow Minister for Housing, Mark Parton says the results […]
Double demerits: Motorists targeted from tomorrow
MOTORISTS are being advised by ACT police to drive safely over the next few days and are warned of being “targeted” if they choose not to. Double demerits will start tomorrow (January 25) for the […]
Arts / Mel George wins inaugural NIDA Fellowship
CANBERRA glass artist Mel George has won the National Institute of Dramatic Art Indigenous Fellowship for Cultural Leadership as part of a grant to the Institute from the Luminis Foundation. In addition to the fellowship, […]