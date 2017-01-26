CONGRATULATIONS are in order for Canberra’s latest Order of Australia recipients this Australia Day: Companion of the Order of Australia Stephen John Gageler AC Martin Lee Parkinson AC Officer of the Order of Australia […]
Socials / Australian Of The Year Awards, Parliament House
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
Arts / Ausglass summit builds awareness of glass
“(R)EVOLVE” is the tantalising name of the 18th biennial Ausglass conference running this weekend in Canberra. Ausglass, the principal body promoting contemporary glass in Australia, wants to cater for contemporary glass practitioners, visitors and the […]
Cartoon / Dose of Dorin
Cartoon by PAUL DORIN
Congratulations to Canberra’s Australia Day Honours winners
Arts / What’s on in Canberra this weekend?
GLASS is the word this week with the advent of “(r)evolve”, the Ausglass Conference 2017. Beaver Galleries’ contribution to the summit is “Refraction” — studio glass, in which each of the artists has been set […]
Older Canberrans wait too long for beds in aged care
THE latest Productivity Commission’s annual report on aged care services reveals that the ACT is struggling to keep up with demand for aged care beds. Shadow Minister for Health Vicki Dunne says the average national waiting […]
Missing man found ‘safe and well’
MISSING man Paul Williams who was last seen early November, 2016, has been found “safe and well”. The 52-year-old man was missing from November 1, 2016. ACT Police thank the Canberra community for their assistance.
Homelessness services in Canberra are ‘lagging behind’
THE latest Productivity Commission’s annual report on homelessness services shows that the ACT is ranked second worst for the proportion of people in need of accommodation. Shadow Minister for Housing, Mark Parton says the results […]
Double demerits: Motorists targeted from tomorrow
MOTORISTS are being advised by ACT police to drive safely over the next few days and are warned of being “targeted” if they choose not to. Double demerits will start tomorrow (January 25) for the […]
Arts / Mel George wins inaugural NIDA Fellowship
CANBERRA glass artist Mel George has won the National Institute of Dramatic Art Indigenous Fellowship for Cultural Leadership as part of a grant to the Institute from the Luminis Foundation. In addition to the fellowship, […]
ACT continues to improve youth justice
THE 2017 Report on Government Services (ROGS) shows continued progress being achieved for youth justice in Canberra. The report shows that the total number of nights that young people spent in custody continued to decrease. The […]
Researchers to bring sci-fi holograms to life
PHYSICISTS from The Australian National University (ANU) have opened the door to imaging technologies seen in science fiction movies, such as “Star Wars”, with the invention of a tiny device that creates the highest quality […]
Teenager rushed to hospital from snake bite
AN 18-year-old was rushed to hospital this afternoon after being bitten by a snake when walking through a paddock at Kambah. The young woman had entered the paddock when she felt the bite. ACT Ambulance […]
Arts / ‘SoundOut’ is looking for lamps
THE experimental music festival “SoundOut” is coming up at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery in early February. Director Richard Johnson, as well as running a crowdfunding campaign, has finalised his lineup of over 20 artists […]
Canberra exercises its way to top spot
ACCORDING to the Australian Sports Commission’s AusPlay report, Canberra is leading the nation as the most active community. The data reveals that close to 93 per cent (more than 305,000 Canberrans) aged 15 or over […]
Firefighters gain control over Booth bushfire
A BUSHFIRE, 12 hectares in size in the south of Canberra, at Booth, is now under control by the ACT Rural Fire Service. ACT ESA says the Bushfire Alert and Warning Level for this fire […]
Gardening / For autumn colour, the time is now
A LONG, hot summer maybe, but now’s the time to think about the autumn garden. In the excitement around spring bulbs, the wonderful bulbs for colour in the autumn and early winter can be overlooked. […]