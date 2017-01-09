A MAN from Banks, Robert Kulczycki, also known as Robert Amess has been missing since Saturday (January 7). The 46-year-old was last seen in Banks at 9.30pm wearing green cargo pants and a grey tracksuit “hoodie”. […]
Theatre / “Peter Pan” musical. Directed by Anita Davenport. At Belconnen Theatre until January 21. Bookings to canberraticketing.com.au or 6275 2700. Reviewed by HELEN MUSA
Review / ‘The Edge of Seventeen’ (MA) ** and a half
THIS is Kelly Freemon Craig’s debut as producer and director and her first feature as writer. It’s said that people write about what they know. That’s arguable. But “The Edge of Seventeen” has elements suggesting […]
Search for woman last seen Friday
ACT police are asking for the public’s help to find missing 46-year-old Vicki Painter who was last seen on Friday (January 6). The Kaleen woman has gone missing after a midday lunch with her friend […]
NEWS has arrived from artist Michael Winters of close encounters with his past on the Greek island of Leros. We last reported on Winters in connection with an exhibition at Strathnairn in July by 30 […]
Review / ‘Red Dog: True Blue’ (PG) ***
WHEN “Red Dog” came out in 2011, did you wonder about its back story? It mightn’t have had one then but now it does, written again by Daniel Taplitz and directed by Kriv Stenders. Perth […]
ONE of Canberra’s quieter achievers is about to take a flying leap into the international world of ballet. Drew Hedditch, 22, who recently drew rave reviews playing the role of Stanislav Nijinsky for the Australian […]
AUDIENCES can confidently expect the evil Captain Hook to take centre stage in Ickle Pickle Productions’ holiday production of “Peter Pan”, opening at Belconnen Theatre tonight. Originally adapted for the British stage by Piers Chater-Robinson, […]
EXPERIMENTAL music aficionados are lining up for the annual SoundOut Festival, coming to ANU Drill Hall Gallery in early February. Award-winning director and founder of the festival, Richard Johnson, says they’ve already booked in an […]
Incident at Summernats causes first death on ACT roads this year
A MAN has died in hospital following a single vehicle incident on Thursday (January 5) at Summernats in Exhibition Park. The 30-year-old man died from the injuries obtained during the incident. He is the first […]
PICKING up on the Pokémon Go global phenomenon, studioMAP in Griffith is turning on a unique art workshop specially designed for children. Young Canberra Pokémon enthusiasts or budding artist, drawers and illustrators have a chance […]
RESTRICTED by an overgrowth of weeds and plants, a Melba resident couldn’t even open her back gate that “supposedly” unlatched on to a public pathway. The pathway off Goldner Circuit looked like wild bush land, […]
THE Rancho Mirage High School Singing Rattlers Reflections Show Choir & Chamber Singers are two choirs from a specialised arts performance high school in Southern California. Directed by Andy Eisenmann with movement by Anthony Vega, […]
Robber targets three Gold Creek businesses
YESTERDAY (January 4) multiple businesses in Gold Creek were robbed and damaged. The three stores targeted were Greengold Nursery, Gold Creek Café and Angelic Inspirations in O’Hanlon Place. ACT police are seeking witnesses for the ongoing […]
Review / ‘Passengers’ (M) ** and a half
IN 2011, Sandra Bullock was Oscar-nominated for her role in “Gravity” as a medical engineer, alone aboard a space-craft dying of malfunctions. I doubt that Jennifer Lawrence will match that for her role in ”Passengers”. […]
“There have been any number of reports of a strange creature spotted in our regional waterways and reaching even further back than when Nessie first garnered worldwide attention in 1933,” writes Yesterdays columnist NICHOLE OVERALL
Police seek witnesses after BWS robbery
ACT POLICE are seeking witnesses following an aggravated robbery at BWS Woolworths in Belconnen Mall on Sunday (January 1). At around 5.30pm a man entered the store and pulled out a knife when he was […]
IGA staff threatened with knife
YESTERDAY (January 3) staff at the IGA Friendly Grocer Store in Narrabundah were threatened by a man with a knife. The man walked into the IGA on Iluka Street, intimidated workers, then jumped over the […]
“IT’S time,” a larger-than-life Gough Whitlam roars at the viewer from a poster made famous during his successful 1972 election. “Keep the bastards honest,” a more demure-looking Democrats leader Cheryl Kernot beams. They’re ads you […]
Fladun / Staying put for the summer holiday
“Summer holidays in Canberra are our routine and the gentle rhythms of life in the national capital have long been our preference,” writes Mum in the City columnist SONYA FLADUN