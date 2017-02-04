THIS Sunday, February 8, Canberrans of all ages are invited to a community open day at ‘hidden gem’ Jerrabomberra Wetlands. The event is being held between 10am to 3pm in celebration of this week’s World […]
Socials / At the RAW showcase Belconnen
Discover one of Canberra’s ‘hidden gems’
Arts / ANU School of Music appoints new open school convenor
Dorin / Sweet memories of the corner shop
Fladun / There’s sharing and there’s sharing!
Overall / That Ned Kelly had nothing on these boys
Tyronne brings his Country to Canberra
Cartoon / Dose of Dorin
Cartoon by PAUL DORIN
Socials / At the RAW showcase Belconnen
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
Review / ‘Perfect Strangers’ (M) *** and a half
ON a balmy night with a lunar eclipse about to happen, plastic surgeon Rocco (Marco Giallini) and therapist Eva (Kasia Smutniak) are cooking up a storm in their Rome apartment in preparation for the arrival […]
Grattan / US embassy says refugee deal stands, but Trump casts new doubt in tweet
Update: Donald Trump has lashed out at Australia’s refugee deal with the US in an inflammatory tweet. Earlier story: The American embassy in Canberra has been forced to reaffirm that President Donald Trump’s undertaking […]
Wine / Pinot before the cycle of pain
“The trip takes you through the Otago region and before it started I caught up with an old friend and we shared some Otago pinot noir,” writes RICHARD CALVER
Healthy Eating / Taking the worry out of ‘what’s for dinner?’
THIRTY minutes of planning can save hours of worrying when it comes to the daily question of: “What’s for dinner tonight?”. Without a little bit of meal planning we are left victim to what’s available […]
Arts / ANU School of Music appoints new open school convenor
LEADING ACT music educator Kevin Knapp has been appointed the new open school convenor for the Australian National University. Interim head of the ANU School of Music professor Malcolm Gillies says Mr Knapp has the energy, […]
Review / ‘Live By Night’ (MA) *** and a half
PRODUCED by Ben Affleck. Screenplay by Ben Affleck (adapting a novel by Dennis Lehane). Directed by Ben Affleck. Central character played by… no prizes for guessing who! This longish (129 minutes) crime thriller with a […]
Arts / Padma’s flying leap into the future
DANCER, choreographer, hotshot CEO, mother, teacher and former Artist of the Year, Padma Menon, is about to take a flying leap into the future with a venture she calls “Moving Archetypes”. With the idea of […]
Arts / James comes home to play
GUITAR player, singer, songwriter James Southwell is a local region success story. Born and raised in Bowning, just on the other side of Yass, Southwell first became interested in playing guitar when he received one […]
Arts / ‘SoundOut’ readies itself to ‘move sound mountains’
IT is something of a truism in the arts world, that the very best initiatives come from passionate individuals. Canberra’s annual international festival of free improvisation, free jazz and experimental music, “SoundOut”, is a case […]
Grattan / Turnbull finally reveals his Liberal donation was $1.75 million
UNDER political pressure Malcolm Turnbull has finally put a figure of A$1.75 million on his donation to the Liberals’ re-election. He revealed the amount on the ABC’s 7.30 just hours after he refused to do […]
Dorin / Sweet memories of the corner shop
“It was the ’70s and a few houses down from where we lived was a corner shop a kid could only dream about. My best memories involved the lollies,” writes “CityNews” cartoonist PAUL DORIN
Letters / Give the greyhounds one last chance
ALAN Tutt’s impassioned defence of the Canberra Greyhound Racing Club (‘Unblemished’ welfare record, letters, December 15) in the face of RSPCA criticism was interesting. His love for greyhounds is evident. Indeed, I recall him waxing […]
Fladun / There’s sharing and there’s sharing!
“I’m the one finding the whole sharing thing a bit difficult. It’s been a while coming, but my daughter has now discovered mum’s stuff!” writes Mum in the City columnist SONYA FLADUN
Two-thirds of Australians work too much
PEOPLE who work more than 39 hours a week are putting their health at risk, according to new research from The Australian National University. The research reveals that work hours should be limited to 39 […]
Overall / That Ned Kelly had nothing on these boys
“Four ‘special police’ constables were gunned down by the notorious Clarke Gang, widely held to be the ‘bloodiest bushrangers’ ever to take to the bush under arms,” writes Yesterdays columnist NICHOLE OVERALL
Arts / What’s on in Canberra this weekend?
SALUT! Baroque presents “Musical Letters” focusing on letters between composers from the Baroque period and music by JS Bach, CPE Bach, Vivaldi, Handel, Telemann, Fasch and Quantz. At Albert Hall, Commonwealth Avenue, 7.30pm, Friday, February […]
Tyronne brings his Country to Canberra
WITH a passion for educating the wider community about local Ngunawal culture, Tyronne Bell wants to pass on local and general Aboriginal stories and knowledge. He started his business, Dharwra Aboriginal Cultural Tours in […]