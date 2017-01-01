A MAN, yesterday (December 31), threatened a staff member with a knife at Smart Dollar in Westfield Belconnen during a robbery. ACT police are seeking for any witnesses who saw a man enter the store […]
Man threatens staff in Belconnen with knife during robbery
Bongiorno / Cabinet papers 1992-93: Australia moves to make Her Majesty obsolete
BY 1992 Australia was in its deepest economic crisis since the 1930s. Unemployment was 11%; business failure was widespread. The political stocks of the Keating Labor government were low. A reinvigorated opposition under Liberal leader […]
Police disappointed with drunken youth at NYE celebrations
A LARGE number of drunk young people were nearly the only disturbance at last night’s New Years Eve celebrations in Civic, according to ACT police. Criminal investigations superintendent Ben Cartwright says police responded to numerous […]
New year, new coin
THE Royal Australian Mint unveiled today (January 1) the design for the newest 2017 coin. The coins artwork commemorates a centenary of the Trans-Australian Railway which united Australia from east to west. Mint CEO, Ross […]
Review / ‘A United Kingdom’ (PG) *** and a half
WRITER Guy Hibbert would have had little difficulty tracking down the political elements of this fascinating and compelling account of the love affair between Seretse Khama, son of the paramount chief of Bechuanaland’s Bamangwato people, […]
Apartment fire in Lyneham
AN eighth floor apartment at the Axis Apartments in Lyneham has been damaged by fire tonight. ACT Fire & Rescue responded to the fire Axis on the corner of Northbourne Avenue and Mouat Street after […]
Thieves run off with supermarket cash register
A STAFF member at the supermarket on Lowanna Street, Braddon, was threatened with a metal pole and a woman pushed to the ground during an aggraved robbery last night. Police say that at about 8pm, […]
Cartoon / Dose of Dorin
Cartoon by PAUL DORIN
Reid house peppered with bullets
POLICE are investigating shots being fired into the front of a house in Reid on Wednesday, December 21. Around 10.15pm, police were called to a house in Allambee Street after reports shots were fired into a […]
Storm brings call for help
TONIGHT’S rain storm has led to 20 calls for help with flooding and fallen trees on Canberra’s Southside. Five ACT State Emergency Service volunteer crews bave been responding with assistance from ACT Fire & Rescue crews. […]
The year’s top five clicks
WHAT a busy year it has been at citynews.com.au, even busier are some of the stories that have received overwhelming attention. Here are the top five online stories for 2016: 1. Civic one-hit punch on […]
Arts / What’s on in Canberra this weekend?
ANIMALS rule in the National Portrait Gallery’s summer exhibition, “The Popular Pet Show,” on display until March 13. Bookings to portrait.gov.au or at the information desk; young people under 18 are free. “Family space: Pets […]
Health chief warns of food poisoning
ACT deputy chief health officer Andrew Pengilley has warned that with hot weather over the holidays, it was important for the community to be aware of some simple things they can do to minimise risks […]
Missing Luke: have you seen him?
THIRTY-one-year-old Luke Deangelis is missing and police want help to find him. Last seen in the Belconnen area on the morning of Saturday, December 24, he is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 185cm tall, […]
Spence hit-and-run: police want witnesses
A PEDESTRIAN was injured by a hit-and-run driver in Spence and the police are looking for witnesses. The man was walking through the intersection of Owen Dixon Drive and Clarey Crescent at about 11.30pm on […]
Review / ‘La La Land’ (M) *** and a half
Mia (Emma Stone) works in a Los Angeles coffee shop but really wants to work in theatre, as performer or writer. Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) plays middle-of-the-road numbers on the piano in a middle-of-the-market restaurant but […]
Review / ‘Rosalie Blum’ (M) ****
FROM a graphic novel by Camille Jourdy, writer/director Julien Rappeneau has created a lovely film in which gentle humour combines with disquieting behaviours to form a gentle study of the human condition. The structure is […]
Man drowns at Casuarina Sands
A 27-year-old man is reported to have drowned at Casuarina Sands this afternoon (December 25). Police and the ambulance service were called to the scene, where the man was located, unresponsive in the water. Police […]
Calls for help as violent storm sweeps Canberra
FALLEN trees, branches and minor flooding has kept the ACT State Emergency Service busy with 18 calls for help as a result of the thunder and hail storm that swept across Canberra late today. The […]