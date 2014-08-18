Bulk billing doctors making house calls

CHIEF Minister Gallagher has launched the National Home Doctor Service in Canberra.

The National Home Doctor Service brings together three leading organisations – Family Care Medical Services (FCMS), Melbourne Medical Deputising Service (MMDS) and gpSolutions – to form Australia’s largest network of bulk-billing home visiting doctors, already working across homes and aged-care facilities in Sydney, Melbourne, Geelong, Adelaide, Brisbane, Gold and Sunshine Coasts, and now Canberra.

“The National Home Doctor Service is a welcome addition to the existing selection of afterhours doctor services in the ACT and will help to fill a gap in the medical fabric for people who may find it difficult to drive to a GP at night or on weekends and public holidays,” Katy said.

“People can sometimes find it difficult to gain access to a GP appointment when an illness presents suddenly and this service will allow people to stay in the comfort of their homes but still receive medical attention and treatment options.

“The National Home Doctor Service offers bulk billed services to many of its patients and will be useful for the elderly, people without transport, people with carer responsibilities, parents with children, people with a chronic illness and palliative care patients.

“This builds on and supports the hard work of many GPs in the ACT who have provided daily healthcare for our Canberra community.

“The National Home Doctor Service may help reduce the demand on our emergency departments in the ACT as well reduce the need to wait at the ED for non-urgent cases.

“The ACT Government already provides several afterhours medical service options including the nurse-led walk-in clinic in Belconnen and Tuggeranong as well as the CALMS service based at the Canberra Hospital and Calvary Hospital EDs and I am sure Canberrans will embrace this new service as it has been in many other places around Australia.”

Further information about the National Home Doctor Service in the ACT is available online at www.homedoctor.com.au

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

