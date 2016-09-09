Bollywood dance spectacular tomorrow

LIGHTS! CAMERA! ACTION! – Bollywood Dimensions Studio’s stage spectacular, “Bollywood Fusion Dhamaka” is coming to the ANU Arts Centre tomorrow.

‘Dhamaka’ can be interpreted as ‘Thump!’ or ‘Bang!’ and you’ll be sure there’ll be plenty of that when the dancers from Canberra’s first Bollywood dance school take the stage.

Founded in in 2003, the studio’s students began competing in Bollywood dance competitions in 2013, and have since had great success, winning the Indian Australian dancing star competition in Sydney in 2015 and the People’s Choice Award at the same competition this year, as well the People’s Choice Award at the Telstra Bollywood dance competitions in 2014, 2015 and in 2016.

The studio line-up received promising feedback from the celebrity judges, actress and dancer Malaika Arora Khan, actress Richa Chadha and director and screenwriter Shakun Batra at the Telstra Bollywood competition on August 13.

Khan said “I really loved the beautiful dancing. This is what Bollywood dancing is all about – energy, fun and enjoying yourself.”

Chadha said “By watching dance groups like this, I understand the power of song and dance. It unites everyone, everywhere.

Special remarks were also given to with Arora Khan also described the studio’s artistic director and owner, Carla Marks, as having “the mark of a fantastic dancer”, whilst Batra compared her to Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan.

In celebration of this success, Bollywood Dimensions Studio will be presenting all their winning competition numbers and an array of new dances at the Bollywood Dhamaka Fusion stage show, which will also feature the studios students, performance troupe and dancers from the new Sydney branch of Bollywood Dimensions.

“Bollywood Fusion Dhamaka”, ANU Arts Centre, Building 16 Union Court, 7 to 9.30pm, Saturday September 10, bookings to bollywooddimensions.com or tickets at the door.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

