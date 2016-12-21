Extreme algae closes Lake Tuggeranong

DUE to increased health risks Access Canberra has declared Lake Tuggeranong as closed following the issue of an extreme alert level for blue-green algae. 

Lake Tuggeranong

Lake Tuggeranong

The lake is closed to primary-contact recreation, such as, whole-body water contact or submersion of the head. These include swimming, diving, waterskiing and windsurfing.

According to Access Canberra secondary-contact recreation such as rowing, fishing, boating and canoeing will still be permitted by experienced and informed lake users who won’t engage in any primary contact.

Pet owners are warned to not allow their animals to swim in or drink the water, as blue-green algae can make pets very ill or even result in death.

Access Canberra says anyone concerned about possible symptoms of blue-green algae exposure following water exposure should contact their GP.

For more information visit tccs.act.gov.au/city-living/recreation/waterways/water_quality_in_our_lakes_and_ponds  or contact 13 22 81.

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: