Extreme algae closes Lake Tuggeranong
DUE to increased health risks Access Canberra has declared Lake Tuggeranong as closed following the issue of an extreme alert level for blue-green algae.The lake is closed to primary-contact recreation, such as, whole-body water contact or submersion of the head. These include swimming, diving, waterskiing and windsurfing.
According to Access Canberra secondary-contact recreation such as rowing, fishing, boating and canoeing will still be permitted by experienced and informed lake users who won’t engage in any primary contact.
Pet owners are warned to not allow their animals to swim in or drink the water, as blue-green algae can make pets very ill or even result in death.
Access Canberra says anyone concerned about possible symptoms of blue-green algae exposure following water exposure should contact their GP.
For more information visit tccs.act.gov.au/
