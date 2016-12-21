Extreme algae closes Lake Tuggeranong

DUE to increased health risks Access Canberra has declared Lake Tuggeranong as closed following the issue of an extreme alert level for blue-green algae.

According to Access Canberra secondary-contact recreation such as rowing, fishing, boating and canoeing will still be permitted by experienced and informed lake users who won’t engage in any primary contact.

Pet owners are warned to not allow their animals to swim in or drink the water, as blue-green algae can make pets very ill or even result in death.

Access Canberra says anyone concerned about possible symptoms of blue-green algae exposure following water exposure should contact their GP.

For more information visit tccs.act.gov.au/ city-living/recreation/ waterways/water_quality_in_ our_lakes_and_ponds or contact 13 22 81.

