Garbage strike to bite deeper

Michael Trushell, Director of ACT NOWaste, says that following the announcement there will be more industrial action this Friday 27 May 2016, the ACT Government is working to roll out additional contingency arrangements to assist impacted residents.

“The Transport Workers Union has again provided three days notification that industrial action by the drivers employed by collection contractor SUEZ will take place on Friday,” Michael said.

“This action will result in missed bin collections in inner north and inner south suburbs. Industrial action this week has already resulted in missed bin collections in Woden, Weston Creek and Tuggeranong suburbs.

“Unlike the previous Friday industrial action on 13 May 2016, there will be no catch up services for missed household waste and recycling collections on Friday.

“In line with arrangements currently in place to assist residents in the south of Canberra, we are currently assessing options for establishing temporary drop-off sites in the inner suburbs.

“People will be able to dispose of both household waste and recycling for free at these locations. The sites will again be open from 6 am to 8 pm.

“It is proposed that the current temporary drop-off site in Phillip will remain in place to assist inner south residents and at least two other sites will be established to provide coverage across the impacted areas. Further details on the location of these sites will be announced tomorrow.

Temporary drop-off sites currently located at Calwell, Kambah, Weston Creek and Tuggeranong will be removed after Sunday 29 May 2016.

Other contingency arrangements, such as allowing excess household waste – up to two large plastic garbage bags or the equivalent of a green bin in volume – to be dropped off at the Mugga Lane and Mitchell Resource Management Centres, will remain in place until Friday 3 June 2016. The Resource Management Centres are generally busy on weekends after lunch so residents may wish to avoid this period. Full details of alternative disposal options are available at tams.act.gov.au.

Mr Trushell reminded the community further industrial action may be lawfully undertaken up to Wednesday 8 June 2016 and encouraged residents to be mindful of their waste generation over the next few weeks.

“By minimising the amount of waste created, people may be able to help their friends, family or neighbours by offering them any room they have in their bin to dispose of excess waste.

“The ACT Government will keep the community informed of the industrial action including any further potential impacts to residents and alternative disposal options. Information is available on the Territory and Municipal Services website at www.tams.act.gov.au, by following @tamsmediaroom on Twitter, liking the ACT Government Facebook page, downloading the free MyWaste app or by calling Access Canberra on 13 22 81.”

These suburbs will not have their bins collected on Friday 27 May 2016 due to industrial action:

Acton, Ainslie, Barton*, Beard*, Braddon*, Campbell*, City, Downer, Deakin*, Dickson, Duntroon*, Forrest*, Franklin, Griffith*, Hackett, Harrison, Hughes*, Kingston*, Lyneham (south of Ginninderra Drive), Narrabundah*, Oaks Estate*, O’Connor, Pialligo*, Red Hill*, Reid*, Turner, Watson, Yarralumla*.

*Recycling collections also scheduled on this day.

