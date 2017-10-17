2CC walks tall at national awards

AFTER a solid lift in ratings at the last listener survey, talk station 2CC has now taken home four big gongs from the recent 2017 Australian Commercial Radio Awards in Melbourne.

Breakfast host Tim Shaw was named Best Current Affairs Presenter (non-metro); his producer Eddie Williams was again awarded Best Talk Show Producer (non-metro) and drive presenter Chris Coleman was named Best Talk Presenter (provincial).

The 2CC Raiders Call Team (Phil Small, Chris O’Brien, Joe Prevedello and Scott Freeman) was awarded for Best Sports Event Coverage (non-metro).

“In addition to our local programing awards, Ray Hadley, heard on 2CC weekdays 9am to 11am, was named Best Talk Presenter (metro), and the Continuous Call Team, which is heard on 2CC each Saturday and Sunday was named Best Syndicated Program (non-metro),” said the station’s general manager Michael Jones.

“2CC’s sister station in Canberra, 2CA was also a winner receiving the award for Best Music Special for its ’30 years of Whispering Jack’ program, produced and presented by George Mihalos.

“We’re very proud of the world class radio our teams produce for the benefit of our local Canberra audiences.”

