AN elderly man has died following a two vehicle car accident in Tuggeranong this afternoon (May 10). The head on car crash occurred at around 12.15pm on Long Gully Road, between Erindale Drive and Mugga Lane. […]
ACT budget commits to more firefighters
SIXTEEN new firefighters will be recruited and trained as part of this year’s ACT budget, Minister for Police and Emergency Services Mick Gentleman announced today (May 10).
The upcoming 2017-18 ACT Budget will invest in a “recruit college” to start later this year, with a goal for a 50:50 gender balance in the college.
“ACT Fire & Rescue recruit college will ensure that the ACT stays on the front foot in training and providing high-performing firefighters to protect Canberra,” Mr Gentleman says.
“The 16 new firefighters trained and recruited through the college will be in addition to the current recruitment round for qualified, experienced firefighters from interstate.”
