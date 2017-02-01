ACT continues to have the best emergency response time in Australia

DESPITE an increasing demand for emergency services in Canberra, the ACT has recorded the best response times in the country for ambulance and fire fighting personnel.

The Report is published by the Productivity Commission and examines the performance of governments across Australia in the service areas of early childhood, education and training, justice, emergency management, health, community services and housing.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services, Mick Gentleman says: “The ACT Fire & Rescue Service also has the best Capital City and State-wide response time for fire events, despite having the largest proportional incident increase in the country.

“The ACT Ambulance Service recorded the best response times in the country for a fifth year in a row, as well as maintaining a 98 per cent result in the annual Ambulance Patient Satisfaction Survey.”

The report covers emergencies from July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016.

