ACT government pours money into roads

AS part of the 2017-18 Budget, the ACT government will deliver an ACT Roads upgrade package, Minister for Transport and City Services Meegan Fitzharris announced today.

In the report Ms Fitzharris says: “This $43 million roads upgrade package provides a significant boost to the world class road network around the Territory, and starts delivering the infrastructure commitments we took to the 2016 election.”

“The stage two duplication of Gundaroo Drive between Gungahlin Drive and the Barton Highway is a project that many in the Gungahlin community have been asking for and I’m glad we can deliver on this commitment in the 2017/18 Budget,” she says.

“An additional 2.6 kilometres of Gundaroo Drive will be duplicated to a dual carriageway, extending the duplication works currently underway between Gungahlin Drive and Mirrabei Drive,” Minister Fitzharris said.

“The Government is also planning for the future needs of our city, and we have identified future roadsworks related to the Canberra Brickworks and the Molonglo developments that need the groundwork done now to ensure we can get the work done quickly when the projects are funded in future budgets.”

“We are also conscious of population increases in the Belconnen area – and have invested in design works on the Bindubi Street Extension and the William Hovell Drive upgrades.”

Further road works funded in the upcoming ACT Budget include:

An additional $2.8 million to upgrade the Gundaroo Drive and Mirrabei Drive intersection.

The intersection of the Federal Highway and Old Wells Station Road upgrade, with $1.2 million committed to design and construct a new four-way signalised intersection to support safe access to the new Canberra Park Resort tourist facility and events held at Exhibition Park.

