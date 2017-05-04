Aggressive drivers ram into each other

TWO cars on Tuesday (May 2) were seen continuously colliding into each other while driving in the area of William Webb Drive and Owen Dixon Drive, Evatt.

The “road rage” incident occurred at about 1.05pm between a white Holden Rodeo ute and a white Toyota van.

The vehicles continued along Copland Drive, Ginninderra Drive and through Emu Bank, before coming to a stop on the median strip outside Belconnen Police Station on Benjamin Way, at about 1.20pm.

Officer in charge of Belconnen Station, acting station sergeant Peta Lankester said incidents of dangerous driving will not be tolerated by police.

“Taking your aggression out on the road is extremely dangerous behaviour. Not only does it put you at risk but it causes considerable risk to all road users,” Mr Lankester said.

Information to 1800 333000, or via www.act.crimestoppers.com.au using reference number 6100336.

