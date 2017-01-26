Arts / Ausglass summit builds awareness of glass

“(R)EVOLVE” is the tantalising name of the 18th biennial Ausglass conference running this weekend in Canberra.

Ausglass, the principal body promoting contemporary glass in Australia, wants to cater for contemporary glass practitioners, visitors and the local community with the idea of engaging audiences in greater awareness of the medium.

Former director of the Museum of Art and Design in New York, Glenn Adamson, will deliver the keynote address today, Thursday, January 26 at 4.15pm at the National Film and Sound Archive, where a trade show will unveil the latest in equipment and glass.

Peter Nolan, convener of the conference organising committee, who notes a “general blurring of the boundaries between fine art, design and other areas of studio practice,” has stressed the importance of hearing how others approach the work they do.

To this end more than 200 Ausglass members and visitors will consider the three themes, “Create”, “Sustain” and “Evolve”, looking at processes and methodologies, professional practice environmental considerations for the production of glass works.

To reflect the idea that “too much glass is never enough” in the ACT, where artistic glass-making is to the forefront, exhibitions are being mounted at most key galleries in Canberra.

“(r)evolve”, 18th biennial Ausglass conference, ANU, NFSA, Canberra Glassworks, NGA, Ivy & The Fox and the Fitters’ Workshop, January 26 to 29, all details at ausglass2017revolve.com

Adjunct exhibitions:

“Refraction – studio glass show,” Beaver Galleries, January 27 to February 12;

“Octogenesis” and “Intrinsic Properties/Inherent Vice,” Belconnen Arts Centre, to March 5;

“Miniature Glass 17,” Bilk Gallery, January 27 to February 25;

“Defining Moments,” Canberra Glassworks, to March 26;

“Glass Alphabet,” Canberra Museum and Gallery until September 10;

Opening for Ausglass, Craft ACT 6pm, January 27, then “History Repeated,” January 31 to March 25;

“this body here” by Nadège Desgenétez, Drill Hall Gallery, to January 30; and

“Aethër,” by Lucy Palmer, M16 Artspace, to February 5.

