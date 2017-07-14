Arts / Celebrating Manning Clark with music

Originally the building designed by celebrated architect Robin Boyd was intended as the family home and study of the late Manning Clark and his wife Dymphna, but it has long been used as a hub of intellectual and artistic activities such as residencies.

In the lead-up to the celebrations, Canberra operatic singer, Fleur Millar of “Fleur-de-lis” Vocal Enterprises is planning a rediscovery and production of excerpts from “Manning Clark the Musical” by George Dreyfus.

The celebratory party will also have music that marks historian Manning Clark’s, “The History of Australia”, a key note speaker, reflections by Sebastian Clark and other activities.

Solo auditions will take place from 4pm-6.30pm on Tuesday, July 18.

The cost for joining the choir is $50 a term or $10/$15 drop in. For Manning Clark House the costs are $40 a term or $5 drop in. All details from fleurmillar@yahoo.com.au or 0421 187688.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

