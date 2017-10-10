Arts in the City / Fashion with an artisan touch

CANBERRA Region Feltmakers have got together with the ACT Textile Arts Association to stage the “Fibre Couture” fashion parade and high tea, showcasing locally made artisan clothes and accessories. At Belconnen Arts Centre, 2pm, during the weekend of October 14-15. A bazaar is open Saturday, noon-5pm, and Sunday, 10am-5pm. Bookings for the parade to fibrecouture.eventbrite.com

CANBERRA Glassworks general manager Beverly Growden is off to become programs curator at the National Gallery of Australia, but not before she and Tuggeranong Arts Centre CEO Rauny Worm head to the Bite the Big Apple arts and cultural management course in New York. Now the search is on for a replacement at the Glassworks. Details at canberraglassworks.com

THE High Commission of Canada and the Environmental Film Festival are co-hosting a special event screening of the Canadian documentary “Let There Be Light”, which focuses on the race to find fossil-fuel-free energy. Director Mila Aung-Thwin will introduce the film and take part in the panel discussion. At the National Library, 5.30pm, on Wednesday, October 18. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

ART Song Canberra’s next concert will see mezzo-soprano Jill Sullivan explore the mysteries of the night in “Night Songs”, with Robert Harris on viola and Alan Hicks on piano. At Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday, October 15. Tickets at the door only.

“SPRINGTIME Stories” is an afternoon of stories suitable for adults and older children, with music, by Lawrence De Costa and Harrison Whalan, presented by the ACT Storytellers Guild at Kangara Waters Community Centre, 2 Joy Cummings Place, Belconnen, from 2.30pm, on Sunday, October 15. Bookings to 0407 410374.

THE National Capital Orchestra, under the baton of Leonard Weiss, will perform the Brahms Double Concerto Op. 102, with husband-and-wife string duo, violinist Dimity Hall and cellist Julian Smiles. Also on the program are Respighi’s “Belkis, Queen of Sheba” and the Canberra premiere of “Chambers of the South” by local composer Natalie Williams. At Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, Saturday, October 21. Bookings to ticketek.com.au

STUDENTS from the Open School of Music’s “Top Acts” program, which offers two streams of study in classical music tutored by ANU staff, will perform at the High Court, 1.30pm, on Sunday, October 15. Free, but registration to hcourt.gov.au

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email



Like this: Like Loading...