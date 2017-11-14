Arts in the City / George, Kylie and now Chris gets the gong

FORMER “CityNews” Artist of the Year, Chris Latham, was awarded the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French ambassador on Remembrance Day. Latham, who is also the first musical artist in residence at the Australian War Memorial, is in good company; past recipients of the honour include Rudolf Nureyev, George Clooney, Kylie Minogue and Robyn Archer.

TUGGERANONG Arts Centre is going horsey (and doggy) with the launch of the “Horse Float of Ideas”, an experimental art space created by local artists and community groups inside a repurposed horse float. A welcome event called “Whatever Floats Your Horse” will see Aboriginal comedian Kevin Kropinyeri as the MC, hosting the “Queen” and some local corgis on Lake Tuggeranong shores, near the arts centre, 10am-2pm, Saturday, November 25. All welcome.

JONATHAN Biggins’ comedy “Australia Day”, directed by Cate Clelland for Canberra Rep, introduces audiences to the Coriole Shire Australia Day Committee as they organise and manage their celebrations. Set in a scout hall, it is said by Biggins to “offend everyone” as it challenges the very concept of Australianness. At Theatre 3, 3 Repertory Lane, Acton, until December 2. Bookings to canberrarep.org.au or 6257 1950.

OPERA di Roma’s production of “Carmen” is heading up 12 new productions set to screen in the coming “Palace Opera & Ballet” cinema season. Set amidst the ruins at the Baths of Caracalla, this of a woman who values her freedom above all else not in 19th century Spain, but on the border between Mexico and the US, where President Trump has earmarked his famous wall. At Palace Electric Cinemas, November 17-22. Bookings to palacecinemas.com.au

THE 20th year anniversary celebration of Manning Clark House Inc. is to be celebrated with a festive occasion in the gardens, with nibbles, drinks, an overview of the last two decades and an operatic performance by soloists and the Manning Clark House Choristers, directed by Fleur Millar. At 11 Tasmania Circle, Forrest, 5pm-7pm, Saturday, November 25. Bookings to trybooking.com

AARWUN Gallery is holding a fine-art auction. Works include classical, contemporary and indigenous Australian artworks by artists as diverse as Wendy Sharpe, Clifford Possum and Norman Lindsay. There will also be a range of antiques, artisan glass, bronze, etchings, books and “quirky finds”. At Federation Square, Gold Creek Village, Nicholls, 10am, Sunday, November 19. Details and catalogue at aarwungallery.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

