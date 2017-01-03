Arts in the City / Katrina snares a plum opera prize

AMONG the delectable treats being cooked up by the National Film and Sound Archive for the summer season are “Ratatouille” (in which a rat’s passion for cooking soon sets into motion a hilarious rat race through Paris), the tragic outlaw film “The Legend of Ben Hall” and a Friday the 13th horror double of “Rosemary’s Baby” and “Pet Sematary”. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

“ARTEFACTS” is a mixed-media exhibition of buried treasure and found artworks from “The Tower”, Belconnen Community Service’s Communications and Community Development office. It includes objects unearthed from the time capsule in Margaret Timpson Park, Belco 50 memorabilia; tiny Plasticine objects created for BCS publications and rarely seen photos from BCS programs. In gallery@bcs, Belconnen Community Centre (not Belconnen Arts Centre) Swanson Court, Belconnen, Monday to Friday 9am-5pm until January 13.

YOU’LL have to be quick to get a seat at Aarwun Gallery’s black-tie dinner and fine-art auction to raise funds for Geraldine Cox’s “Sunrise Cambodia” project. Senator Derryn Hinch will chair the event and Cox, famous for giving a safe and loving home to orphaned, disabled and trafficked children in Cambodia over 21 years, will be present. Abbey Function Centre, Nicholls, 6pm, February 4, 2017. Bookings to aarwuncanberra@bigpond.com or 6230 2055.

THE Rancho Mirage High School “Singing Rattlers” singers, who come from a specialised performing arts high school in California, will join singers from the Woden Valley Youth Choir in a concert at Wesley Uniting Church, 6.30pm, on Friday, January 6. Free admission. No bookings required.

THE Wesley Music Foundation is calling for outstanding voice and instrumental students to apply for its Music Scholarships Program, which has been awarded each year since 1994 to some of our the ACT’s top musical artists. Tertiary and senior secondary students must demonstrate that they have great potential as a vocalist or instrumentalist and can benefit from opportunities to practise in the spaces and facilities of the Wesley Music Centre and Wesley Uniting Church. Applications to wesleycanberra.org.au

DESPITE funding disappointments, the much-awarded artistic director of the experimental “SoundOut” music festival, Richard Johnson, is planning to go ahead with the festival in February. He is running a crowdfunding campaign to raise the needed $15,000 to bring out artists such as RHRR trio from France, violinists Mia Zabelka and Irene Kepl from Austria and avant garde bassist Luiz Gabriel Gubeiss from Brazil. Visit gofundme.com and search for “Soundout”.

