Arts in the City / Sit back and let the evening go…

SHORTIS and Simpson will mark the 50th anniversary of the “Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album in a show that tells the story of the Beatles’ recording and the songs set against the political and social climate of the time. Joining them for the fun will be Worldly Goods Choir and a band made up of Dave O’Neill, Jon Jones, Ian Blake, Bob Rodgers, and Andrew Purdam. At the Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall, next to The Q, 8pm, Saturday, March 18. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290. Seating is tables and chairs, so bring a picnic. Bar facilities available.

MODERN Flamenco ensemble, Bandaluzia Flamenco, led by guitarist Damian Wright and singer and Naike Ponce from Spain, combine traditions of the art form combined with a contemporary approach. They’ll be joined by dancer Jessica Statham and Freedman Fellowship winner Ben Hauptmann on mandolin for a performance at the Tuggeranong Arts Centre Theatre, 7pm, Friday, March 17. Bookings to trybooking.com

GOULBURN Mulwaree Library is presenting “Goulburn Comic Con 2017”, with more than 20 market stalls, “cosplay” competitions, box wars, superhero rock and roll wrestling, comic art workshops, pop art make-up demonstrations, a mobile gaming theatre and a “Star Wars vs Star Trek” debate. The ANU Owls Quidditch team will play a real-world adaptation of Harry Potter’s favourite sport. At the Veolia Arena, 45 Braidwood Road, Goulburn, 11am-5pm, on Saturday, March 18. Entry is free and pre-registration for cosplay entrants and workshop participants is at 4823 4435.

JAZZ master Vince Jones has invited a selection of jazz/rock musicians to join him in Canberra for a homage to Irish vocalist Van Morrison. At The Playhouse, 8pm, Saturday, March 18. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

CABARET starlet Sophie DeLightful is bringing her new show, “Power Pussies”, to Canberra. It features local and interstate performers “dishing out their most sassy, fierce and empowering burlesque, cabaret and circus acts”. At Polit Bar, 8 Franklin Street, Manuka, 9pm-11pm, on Friday, March 17. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

CANADIAN-American singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright will be at Canberra Theatre on Wednesday, March 15. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

