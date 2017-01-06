Arts / Culturally sensitive version of ‘Peter Pan’ opens tonight

AUDIENCES can confidently expect the evil Captain Hook to take centre stage in Ickle Pickle Productions’ holiday production of “Peter Pan”, opening at Belconnen Theatre tonight.

Director Justin Watson says that this version avoids outdated aspects of the original stories, particularly the portrayal of American Indians, saying “revised dialogue and culturally neutral costumes bring this magical story into a contemporary context”.

Featuring a cast of 35 performers, the musical includes special effects have been designed, he says, to enthral the whole family.

“Peter Pan the Musical” follows the company’s lavish production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” which was staged last year.

“Peter Pan the Musical”, at Belconnen Theatre, from today until Saturday, January 21, all times at icklepickle.com.au and bookings to canberraticketing.com.au or 6275 2700.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

