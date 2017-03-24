Arts / Elegant Charlie plays at the NGA

VIOLIN superstar Charlie Siem is coming to Canberra this Sunday to perform with Sydney’s Omega Ensemble.

Born in London, Siem studied the violin at the Royal College of Music with Itzhak Rashkovsky, and later with Shlomo Mintz, whilst attending Eton College and Cambridge University. At only 30 years of age, he became the youngest professor of Music in the Leeds College of Music.

Siem plays the 1735 Guarneri del Gesù violin and works with many of the world’s finest orchestras, including The Royal, the Moscow and the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestras, the Czech and the Oslo National Symphony Orchestras.

Credited with bridging the worlds of classical music, pop culture and style, Siem has performed onstage with stars like The Who, Bryan Adams and Jamie Cullen. His elegant style and on-stage performances has seen him photographed by Lagerfeld for Dior’s 2015/16 fall ad campaign. He has also served as a style ambassador for Hugo Boss, Giorgio Armani and Dunhill. In 2014 “Vanity Fair”named him one of the world’s best dressed musicians.

Charlie Siem and the Omega Ensemble, James O Fairfax Theatre, National Gallery of Australia, 3:30pm, Sunday, March 26, bookings to charlieinaustralia.eventbrite.com

