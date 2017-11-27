Arts / Emerging artists awarded by Assembly

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Joy Burch, has congratulated the winners, Mahala Hill and Alex Lundy, saying: “This is the second time I have had the privilege of presenting these awards. The quality of the works is admirable—there is clearly considerable talent and dedication in the ACT’s up-and-coming visual artists.”

The Emerging Artist Support Scheme, known as “EASS”, offers a range of awards to graduating student such as subscriptions, cash and materials through to exhibitions and residencies.

Patrons of EASS, who include organisations, galleries and art centres, viewed the Graduating Exhibition last Wednesday and selected the recipients of their awards.

The Legislative Assembly’s EASS prize is a $500 grant to each of the winning students to help with the cost of materials associated with their artistic practice and they are also invited to have their works exhibited in the Assembly building for a year.

“We always appreciate the opportunity to display these works. The creativity, skill, and variety of the works are very impressive, and I wish all the graduates every success for the future,” Ms Burch said.

Previous winning works have included ceramics, textiles, sculptures in timber and mixed media, oil paintings, and hand beaten copper.

The award reflects the Assembly’s association with the ANU School of Art through the Legislative Assembly Art Advisory Committee, which is chaired by the Speaker.

Over 140 artworks created by graduating students of the ANU School of Art and Design are now on display in the Graduating Exhibition, ANU School of Art and Design, Main Gallery, Ellery Crescent, until December 3. The opening hours are Tuesday to Friday 10.30am-5pm, and Saturdays, 12pm-5pm.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email



Like this: Like Loading...