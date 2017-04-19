Arts / Film screening depicts shocking local tale

THE movie, “Joe Cinque’s Consolation” returns home this week when the film based on the shocking local “true tale” screens at the ANU Film Group on Friday.

“Joe Cinque’s Consolation” is a dramatised adaptation from Helen Garner’s confronting book of the same name, of events in late 1997 which culminated in Joe Cinque’s death in Dickson at the hands of his partner, Anu Singh, an ANU law student.

Cinque’s death and the subsequent trial drew the attention of the whole country, as the community struggled to come terms with how one life could fall through so many hands but Dounoukos has focused on the events that lead up to the trial.

The film premiered at the 2016 Melbourne International Film Festival, before making its international debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. It was the winner of a 2016 Canberra Critics Circle award.

“We’re incredibly proud that a film about a true Canberra story, made in Canberra by a Canberran no less, has been so embraced on an international level,” says Adrian Ma, President of the ANU Film Group.

The film was shot entirely on location in Canberra and features many magnificent locations on the ANU campus, including the Coombs Theatre, the long-time home of the film group.

But it won’t be a comfortable evening for many ANU students, depicting, as it does, a sinister underbelly to life on the campus.

This is without doubt a must-see movie for Canberrans, one that asks big questions.

“Joe Cinque’s Consolation”, Coombs Theatre, ANU, 7:30 pm on Friday, April 21 with a post-screening Q&A between writer-director Sotiris Dounoukos and Gino Moliterno. For membership and details of upcoming screenings, visit anufg.org.au.

