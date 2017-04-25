Arts / ‘Luminous’ artwork throws light on climate change

CANBERRA artist Alex Boynes is just back from installing a huge collaborative painting and moving image work called “Luminous Relic” at Geelong Gallery in Victoria.

This is anything but new territory for Martin, who is justly celebrated for her large-scale industrial landscape paintings, but it is something different for Boynes and Parr, who have previously collaborated through the creative group Praxis on artworks of a more ethereal nature, often related to dance and movement.

“A sense of intimate connection between industry, carbon emissions, the end of the fossil fuel era, and a lurid dawn heralding freak winds and far across the ocean, a collapsing ice shelf, underlie the artistic response from each artist,” Boynes says.

“Luminous Relic” is part of Climarte’s “Art+Climate=Change 2017”, a festival of exhibitions and events harnessing the creative power of the arts to inform, engage and inspire action on climate change.

“Luminous Relic”. At Geelong Gallery, Little Malop Street, Geelong. 10am-5pm daily until July 9.

