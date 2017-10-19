Arts / Old masters inspire contemporary photos

AN unusual exhibition of Dutch contemporary photography opens tonight (October 19) at the ANU School of Art and Design.

These two artists, along with Anton Corbijn and Rineke Dijkstra, are among the most internationally acclaimed and influential photographers in their country. Their photographs address social issues within the framework of a stylised mode of imagery.

Olaf’s “Keyhole” series was centred on his first installation called “The Keyhole” in 2011-12, in which the photographs show a solitary figure – either turned away or with their gaze downcast in a private moment of their own internal world.

In a one-hour seminar organised before for the opening of the exhibition, young Canberra photographers and other experts will respond to this work.

Hendrik Kerstens and Erwin Olaf exhibitions, ANU School of Art and Design, Photospace Gallery, until October 27, seminar, 5pm, and opening 6pm, Thursday, October 19, free entry to both, all welcome.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

