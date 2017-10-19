GOOD news for Australian War Memorial artist in residence, Chris Latham, and his project “Flowers of War”, which includes “The Diggers’ Requiem”, which has just been funded by ArtsACT to the tune of $29,400. The […]
Arts / Old masters inspire contemporary photos
AN unusual exhibition of Dutch contemporary photography opens tonight (October 19) at the ANU School of Art and Design.The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands is behind the show, which features 14 photographic works by two leading Dutch contemporary photographers, Hendrik Kerstens and Erwin Olaf.
These two artists, along with Anton Corbijn and Rineke Dijkstra, are among the most internationally acclaimed and influential photographers in their country. Their photographs address social issues within the framework of a stylised mode of imagery.Since 1995, Kerstens had been photographing his daughter, Paula. But in a moment of inspiration, he later turned to developing a series of portraits emulating the style of the Dutch masters but using contemporary synthetic materials, like plastic bags.
Olaf’s “Keyhole” series was centred on his first installation called “The Keyhole” in 2011-12, in which the photographs show a solitary figure – either turned away or with their gaze downcast in a private moment of their own internal world.
In a one-hour seminar organised before for the opening of the exhibition, young Canberra photographers and other experts will respond to this work.
Hendrik Kerstens and Erwin Olaf exhibitions, ANU School of Art and Design, Photospace Gallery, until October 27, seminar, 5pm, and opening 6pm, Thursday, October 19, free entry to both, all welcome.
