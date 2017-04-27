Arts / Play goes wrong and the laughs come fast

JON Nicholls, producer of the touring production “The Play That Goes Wrong”, was enjoying himself onstage at the Canberra Theatre yesterday telling the assembled media how this hugely popular show got started in a humble pub called the Red Lion.

Described as “Fawlty Towers” meets “Noises Off”, the show sees the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society putting on a 1920s murder mystery.

The portrait on the wall is wrong, the clock is set to the wrong time, the props go missing and the set threatens imminent collapse. So real are the mishaps that you have to wonder about the company’s insurance.

Need we say that it’s all for fun? That’s why after playing here, in Brisbane and Perth, it will do a reprise season in Sydney. The audiences, Nicholls says, just can’t stop laughing.

“The Play That Goes Wrong,” at The Canberra Theatre, until April 28, bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

