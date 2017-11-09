Arts / Politics and art collide in ‘Artsiders’

Mark Kenny, national affairs editor for “Fairfax”, also a board member of M16Artspace, has come up with a uniquely Canberran way of celebrating and raising money at the same time, with his own special brand of the ABC program “Insiders”.

While M16 supporters and enjoy the wine and food at Muse, his own panel, “Artsiders”, will proceed with Virginia Haussegger in the chair and a bunch of very well-known journos on the panel.

On hand to have fun with politics and art colliding will be David Speers, political editor of Sky News; Laura Tingle, political editor of The Australian Financial Review and Andrew Probyn, political editor of the ABC.

Funds raised will support M16’s role in the Canberra arts which includes rapid-turnover exhibitions giving space to dozens of artists each year.

Naturally M16 chair, Vasiliki Nihas, says, “at M16 we think and talk art, create art and promote art and artists”, promising “a provocative panel, great food and wine, superb artworks on auction, and art prizes”.

2017 M16Artspace fundraiser dinner, at Muse café, East Hotel, Kingston, 7pm, Tuesday, November 14. Bookings to eventbrite

