BRISBANE’S shake & stir theatre company is back with its take on Bram Stoker’s novel “Dracula”. The Canberra run features performances for adults and secondary students. To the latter they offer the suggestion to “undertake […]
Arts / Rob Mills to star in a ‘ritzy’ musical show
A NIGHT of Irving Berlin, Cole Porter and George Gershwin numbers is coming up in September at the Canberra Theatre, and bookings are now open.
The snazzy theatre spectacle “Puttin’ On The Ritz”, featuring Aussie entertainer and ”Neighbours’” star Rob Mills and a cast of West End stars, brings to life numbers like “Cheek to Cheek”, “Alexander’s Rag Time Band”, “I Got Rhythm” and of course the title number, “Puttin’ On The Ritz”.Star Rob Mills as well as singers and dancers will perform in glittering costumes designed to take audiences on a nostalgia trip to the Golden Age of Hollywood — one writer has called it “a decadent visual treat”.
The show is produced by David King, one of the most successful theatrical producers ever to come out of the UK and the first producer from the Western world to have three consecutive tours in China.
“Puttin’ on the Ritz”. Canberra Theatre, September 3. ookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.
