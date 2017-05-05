THE first collection of carillon music put together in Australia, by Australian composers, will have its world premiere today (May 5) according National Carillon’s senior carillonist Dr Thomas Laue from the ANU School of Music. The premiere will […]
Arts / Sequins, glitter and disco at The Playhouse
IT’S more sequins, glitter and Intel lighting in The Playhouse this week as “Velvet”, the show billed as “cabaret meets disco”, hits the stage.For those who like circus and acrobatics with a bit of humour there is acrobatic whiz kid Mirko Köckenberger, aerialist Emma Goh and the hilarious hula virtuoso, Craig Reid. And, if you like muscles and circus talent there’s Stephen Williams.
For disco fans, such as myself, the glitter ball atmosphere of Playhouse turn nightclub is enjoyable, as dancer-singers Kaylah Attard and Rechelle Mansour take the audience through the greatest of all disco numbers. Even the ladies room was running a tape of “I Will Survive”.Of course there’s a diva in every nightclub and in this case it’s the ever-glamorous Marcia Hines. But emerging singer Tom Oliver, who plays the stage role of the young fan at the glamorous nightclub, gives a run for her money, joining Marcia in many big showstopping disco numbers. He also surprised the audience with a gentle slow rendition of the Bee Gees’ “Staying Alive” – no disco there.
Presiding over all, and upstaging everyone, is the musical director and mixmaster, Joe Accaria, who throws himself into the audience at the end of the night to encourage everybody – not that they need it – to get up and dance the night away.
This show is set to please a very broad age range, with both kids and their parents taking to the floor.
“Velvet”. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, until May 14. Bookings to 6275 2700 or online at canberratheatrecentre.com.au
No comments yet.