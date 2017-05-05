Arts / Sequins, glitter and disco at The Playhouse

IT’S more sequins, glitter and Intel lighting in The Playhouse this week as “Velvet”, the show billed as “cabaret meets disco”, hits the stage.

For disco fans, such as myself, the glitter ball atmosphere of Playhouse turn nightclub is enjoyable, as dancer-singers Kaylah Attard and Rechelle Mansour take the audience through the greatest of all disco numbers. Even the ladies room was running a tape of “I Will Survive”.

Presiding over all, and upstaging everyone, is the musical director and mixmaster, Joe Accaria, who throws himself into the audience at the end of the night to encourage everybody – not that they need it – to get up and dance the night away.

This show is set to please a very broad age range, with both kids and their parents taking to the floor.

“Velvet”. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, until May 14. Bookings to 6275 2700 or online at canberratheatrecentre.com.au

