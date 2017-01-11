Arts / Slam poets swing into gear next week

CANBERRA’S entertainment scene is rapidly swinging back into gear, with several events coming up next week.

The idea is to showcase ACT, national and international poets and performers. All are welcome to sign up from 7.30pm on the night to compete.

This month’s session features Tahi Atea Kentwell, one of Canberra’s finalists in the 2016 “BAD!SLAM!NO!BISCUIT!” Canberra National Poetry Slam and the 2016 Australian Poetry Slam, who’ll soon be leaving Canberra for university in Adelaide.

It will also feature one of Canberra’s leading singer, songwriter and Pocket Fox band members, Luciana Harrison.

For those not in the know, “BAD!SLAM!NO!BISCUIT”! is Canberra’s monthly poetry slam and occurs on the third Wednesday of every month in the Phoenix.

Poetry Slam as a hugely successful phenomenon invented in Chicago by Marc Kelly Smith to give poetry back to everyone. The competition involves five randomly chosen audience members scoring each poet’s poem. The rules of the poetry slam are two minutes on stage with your original work and no musical accompaniment.

“BAD!SLAM!NO!BISCUIT!” at Phoenix Pub, East Row, Civic, 7:30pm on Wednesday, January 18. All welcome. For additional information phone 0422 459617 or email andrew.galan@gmail.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

