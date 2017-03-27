Arts / Titz takes photography to another level

IT has been announced today by the National Portrait Gallery that the Art Handlers’ Award for the National Photographic Portrait Prize 2017 has gone to Tobias Titz for his portrait Bobby Bunungurr.

Titz receives a $2000 cash prize and free return transport of his work at the conclusion of the exhibition’s tour, supported by International Art Services.

Portrait Gallery art handlers Amelia Mollett and Tara James were drawn to the unique portrait, and say: “Tobias Titz’s C type print of Bobby Bunungurr appealed to us because we like the subject’s direct stare, the textures of the denim and how Bobby’s arms and stance mirror the drawing of his totem. The relationship between subject and photographer has been taken to another level in what could be described as a collaborative portrait.”

For his part, Titz paid tribute to his sitter, saying: “I would like to thank Bobby Bunungurr for his trust and generosity. It was great to collaborate with him on this project and learn about his art and culture.”

The National Photographic Portrait Prize opens to the public this Saturday, April 1, and will be on display until Sunday, June 18, before touring to regional locations around Australia.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

