Arts / What’s on in Canberra this weekend?

CABARET performer Michael Griffiths is coming to Teatro Vivaldi this Friday in “Cole”.

vivaldi

restaurant.com.au or

6257 2718.

Events:

“SNAKES Alive!” is a week of snakes at the Australian National Botanic Gardens, now in its 22nd year. On display are a selection of Australian reptiles and amphibians, many of which are threatened, endangered and rarely seen in the wild or captivity. Australian National Botanic Gardens, Crosbie Morrison Building, 10-4pm pm until January 22, with feeding times not to be missed at 11am, 2pm and 3pm daily.

Dance:

Film:

THE National Film and Sound Archive of Australia is marking school holidays with “Pixar-Palooza”, a selection of classics from Pixar Animation Studios in the comfort of the NFSA’s Arc cinema until Friday, January 20. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

Arts business:

AINSLIE and Gorman Arts Centres’ “Ralph Indie” program supports the development and presentation of new performance works. Artists will be afforded the space and time needed to experiment and play with bold and brave artistic ideas. Artists from all disciplines across the performing arts are encouraged to apply by January 29, to agac.com.au

MUSIC For Canberra’s Term 1 commences on Monday, January 30, and young musicians can find all the classes and details about enrolment at musicforcanberra.org.au

AARWUN Art Gallery is holding a black tie dinner and fine art auction to raise funds for Geraldine Cox’s “Sunrise Cambodia” project. The auction will include works by Wendy Sharpe, John Olsen, Carlos Barrios, Charles Blackman, and many more. Senator Derryn Hinch will chair the event. At the Abbey Function Centre, Nicholls, 6pm, February 4, 2017. Bookings to aarwuncanberra@bigpond.com or 6230 2055.

Eurobodalla’s “River of Art” festival seeks expressions of interest from artists, performers and community groups to become part of the 10-day feast of events along the far south coast of NSW between Durras and Bermagui in May. All details at riverofart.com.au

IN 2017, Rookwood Cemetery will be celebrating its 150th year since opening and will once again host “HIDDEN – A Rookwood Sculpture Walk”, uniquely set amongst the gardens and graves. Inquiries from interested artists to curator, Cassandra Hard Lawrie at curator@rookwoodcemetery.com.au or 0425 327 590.

THE experimental “SoundOut” music festival is coming up in February and is running a crowdfunding campaign to raise $15,000 to bring out artists like RHRR trio from France, violinists Mia Zabelka and Irene Kepl from Austria and avant garde bassist Luiz Gabriel Gubeiss from Brazil. Visit gofundme.com and search for “Soundout”.

THE Wesley Music Foundation is calling for outstanding voice and instrumental students to apply for its Music Scholarships Program for 2017. Tertiary and senior secondary students must demonstrate that they have great potential as a vocalist or instrumentalist and can benefit from opportunities to practise in Wesley Music Centre and Wesley Uniting Church. Applications to wesleycanberra.org.au

ARTISTS from the Southern Tablelands Arts region and from the Macarthur Region interested in having their art work projected onto key buildings in Picton as part of the “illuminARTe Wollondilly Festival” in April are invited to submit their works by Friday, February 18. All Inquiries to Community Projects and Events Team, phone 4677 9611.

BILK Gallery in Manuka is now seeking proposals and expressions of interest for a limited number of exhibitions in 2017 and 2018. These could be a solo exhibition, installations, experimental works or group exhibitions – specific to jewellery and objects in metal or glass. Proposals until February 28 to bilk.com.au

Concerts and Gigs:

SCOTS/ENGLISH duo Winter Wilson are performing in Canberra this Saturday, with new young local folk band The Lowlands (Ella Hunt – guitar & voice, Joel Davy – cello & voice and Sammy O’Brien – drums). Canberra Irish Club, 6 Parkinson Street, Weston, bookings to trybooking.com/246960

Theatre:

“PETER Pan the musical” is a lavish musical directed by Anita Davenport for Ickle Pickle Productions. At Belconnen Theatre until January 21. Bookings to canberraticketing.com.au or 6275 2700.

Exhibitions:

THE National Portrait Gallery’s summer exhibition, “The Popular Pet Show,” on display until March 13. Bookings to portrait.gov.au or at the information desk at the Gallery and young people under 18 are free. “Family space: Pets Backyard” is a program of creative activities inspired by “The Popular Pet Show” for families to enjoy together.

The National Gallery of Australia and the National Portrait Gallery join to present a “pawsome” family day out with Paws for Art this Saturday, 9-11.30am at the NGA Sculpture Garden and 11am -12pm at the NPG. Dogs allowed outside only.

THE summer exhibition at Ivy Hill Gallery, 1795 Tathra-Bermagui Road, Wapengo, features large abstract landscapes by Antonia Haege, watercolours and graphite drawings from Liz Jeneid and ceramic studies of kangaroos by Gwenna Green. Until January 15.

THE Royal Australian Mint is now showcasing the story of Stuart Devlin, Geelong-born designer of Australia’s circulating coins and goldsmith and jeweller to Queen Elizabeth II in an exhibition called “The Designer with the Midas Touch”. On show will be the Wiltshire Staysharp Knife MK1 and scabbard, furniture, tableware and candelabra that lit up dining rooms of the rich and powerful. Until April 2017.

AMIEL Courtin-Wilson’s winning digital video work “Charles” 2015, will be on display with six other finalists in the Digital Portraiture Award 2016 exhibition which is open to the public at the National Portrait Gallery until Sunday, April 9.

“THE Sell: Australian Advertising, 1790s to 1990s” at the National Library of Australia until April 25. FREE exhibition.

“PETER Hislop, photographer: People, Performances and Places” is an exhibition that looks back 40 years to the beginning of Hislop’s remarkable work in documenting Canberra’s fine music performance and performers. At the High Court of Australia, to January 25, free.

THE Australian War Memorial “The Holocaust: witnesses and survivors,” a show that includes over 85 collection items from both institution. It also features the artwork of the official war artist Alan Australian official war artist Alan Moore.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

