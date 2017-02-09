Arts / What’s on in Canberra this weekend?

ANCA Gallery in Rosevear Place Dickson is kicking off its 2017 program with a dynamic female collective set to push women artists to the fore. “I see Re(a)d” is a group exhibition featuring the works of Sophie Bishop, Mimi Fairall, Michelle Hallinan, Kelly Hayes, Jess Higgins, Rebecca Setnicar and Diana White.

Classes and Workshops:

FROM February 4 CIT Adult Short courses are held every first weekend of the month all year round at Canberra Glassworks. Costs apply and to find out more email education@canberraglassworks.com or phone 6260 7005.

THE Young Music Society is throwing its doors open to the public for its YMS “Try An Instrument” Day, with young people trying out different instruments to determine which is the right instrument for their children. FREE – no appointment necessary – just turn up to Belconnen Arts Centre, 118 Emu Bank, Belconnen from noon to 4pm, February 19.

ACTING for The Fun of It has been offering courses since 1991. The classes are suitable for members of the general public and are now recognised as professional development courses by the Teacher Quality Institute. This year you can study Approaches to Acting, an introduction to performance skills, Playing Shakespeare, acting Shakespeare, The Living Text, text analysis and interpretation and Devising Theatre, creating original work over six weekly sessions. Information from peterbwilkins@aol.com or 0408 034373.

Register to cmchoir@tpg.com.au or call 0407 909602. Registrations close Friday, February 17.

MUSIC for Canberra has new classes this term in the Rock Academy, training and children’s and youth choirs as well as Vivace and Allegro choirs for over 55-year-olds. All details at musicforcanberra.org.au

BUDDING Theatre now has Term 1 Weekly Drama Class enrolments open for teens (Theatre and Film) and for young would-be performers from ages 8 to 11 (Heroes & Villains). All the classes take place in Playing Fields Studio, Civic, and inquiries to buddingtheatre.com

“MOVING Archetypes” with Padma Menon will host a free introductory workshop at Currie Crescent Community Centre in Kingston, 10pm-11am, Saturday, February 11. Regular workshops start from Tuesday, February 14 and will run weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Inquiries to tpadmamenon@gmail.com or 0447 643646. No previous experience of dance or knowledge of archetypes is necessary.

Arts business:

THE Australian Copyright Council have re-imagined their training program with sessions tailored to both government employees and staff working in galleries and museums. They will be presenting their annual seminar series “Understanding Copyright” at the Canberra Museum and Gallery on February 20 and 21. Details and bookings copyright.org.au

BILK Gallery in Manuka is now seeking proposals and expressions of interest for a limited number of exhibitions in 2017 and 2018. These could be a solo exhibition, installations, experimental works or group exhibitions – specific to jewellery and objects in metal or glass. Proposals until February 28 to bilk.com.au

Dance:

TALENTED young people from in and around Canberra will form the Quantum Leap ensemble (ages 15-26), and collaborate with three choreographers, Claudia Alessi, Jack Ziesing and Eliza Sanders to create “This Poisoned Sea”. QL2 Artistic director Ruth Osborne will oversee the project and Pip Buining will be dramaturg. International visitors will also join the ensemble for the final weeks of the project. This show will be performed at the Canberra Playhouse in late July. To register phone 6247 3103.

AUSDANCE ACT Open Class is continuing with regular Wednesday classes from 10am-11.30am for advanced to professional level dancers held at the Belconnen Arts Centre, and now a new evening class 6.50pm-8.20pm for intermediate to professional level dancers of all genres. Held at QL2’s dance studio in Gorman Arts Centre. Inquiries to 6247 9103.

Concerts and Gigs:

FOUR WINDS presents as part of “The Windsong Series,” Piers Lane (pianist), Andrew Haveron (violinist) and James Crabb (classical accordionist) at Four Winds Road, Bermagui, 1pm this Sunday, February 12, bookings to fourwinds.com.au

Theatre:

CAMP Radicool is a comedic theatre show set in the 1980s at a summer camp for teens. The unscripted charity theatre show directed by Ben Crowley raises funds for Lifeline Canberra and comprises 24 one-hour episodes performed consecutively in a 24 hour period starting at 8pm on Friday, February 10 and finishing at 8pm the next night. At theatre@bcs in Belconnen Community Centre, Swanson Court, bookings to trybooking.com

POLITICS is all the go at The Street Theatre in February, with English artist Pip Utton performing “Churchill” closing tonight February 9 and “Maggie” from February 10-12. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

Exhibitions:

The 24rd Bald Archy prize exhibition, at Watson Arts Centre, Aspinall Street. Friday, February 10 to March 14, 10am to 4pm daily, entry $8/$6.

“COINCIDENCES” is an exhibition by John Wardle Architects at the Nishi Gallery, 17 Kendall Lane New Acton, until Friday, February 17. A series of prominent photographers each visited two John Wardle Architects buildings and took a single image of each site.

PAINTING and photographic works by Jenny McEwan Mason & Nathan Kellett are showing in Gallery One & Two at Strathnairn Arts Gallery, Holt, to March 5.

PHOTOACCESS presents two new exhibitions, by local artists, “Move up to the Views” by David Flanagan and “Finlandia Hymn” by Anja Longhead, in the Huw Davies Gallery, Manuka Arts Centre, running to February 26.

CRAFT ACT has joined forces with the Corning Museum of Glass, Corning USA, to create a great exhibition inspired by glass history, current makers and its future, and curated by Mel George. Also opening “Code X: Contemporary Book Binding”, in association with 2017 Australian National Conference of Bookbinders, which will be held in Canberra 25–27 March 2017. Opening night at Craft ACT, the North building, Civic, 6pm Thursday, February 9, all welcome.

THE Nancy Sever Gallery is presenting as its first exhibition for 2017 Suzanne Moss’s “Make Light of It”. A brilliant academic student in the visual arts, in 2014 she was artist-in-residence at Hill End and in 2015, at Borgo Santo Pietro in Tuscany. Several paintings in this exhibition were inspired by the 13th century Persian Sufi mystic, Rumi. 4/6 Kennedy St, Kingston, to March 5, 11am–6pm Wednesday to Sunday.

QUEANBEYAN Art Society’s “Anything Goes” Exhibition is running in the society’s house on the banks of the Queanbeyan River at Trinculo Place.

PAINTERS Margaret Carr and Isla Patterson have an exhibition called “Pathways of our Lives” at the Bungendore Fine Arts Gallery, 42b Ellendon Street, Bungendore. Running through February and March, 7 days, 10am to 4.30pm.

BEAVER Galleries have “Refraction” — studio glass, in which each of the artists has been set a theme to work within, creating a bouncing of ideas, “much like how light refracts through glass”. At 81 Denison Street, Deakin, Tuesday to Friday, 10am-5pm, Saturday and Sunday, 9am-5pm, to February 12.

“DEFINING Moments” is an exhibition acknowledging the moments of success and of disaster that demonstrate the pivotal role Matthew Curtis and Harriet Schwarzrock has played in the journey of two glass artists. At Canberra Glassworks, 10am–4pm, Wednesday to Sunday, until March 26.

BILK Gallery’s bi-annual glass miniatures exhibition is at the gallery in Palmerston Lane Manuka until February 25.

IN “Life & Landscape” well-known Canberra painter Val Johnson reflects the variety of work done over the past two years. Subject matter is based on travels overseas, to the Australian outback, and on the coast. At Yarralumla Gallery and The Oaks Brasserie until February 25.

“PLUCKED” is an exhibition of sculptural installations by gallery@bcs’s Emerging Artist Support Scheme prize winners Martin Rowney and Keith Bender. At Belconnen Community Centre, Swanson Court, 9am-4.30pm Monday to Friday until February 10.

FEBRUARY’S artist at Ginninderra School House Gallery , Gold Creek, Nicholls is Elena Macintyre, whose exhibition, “Stop a Moment, Smell the Flowers”, watercolour and ink on glass, opens on fabric to and continues until February 26.

THE SoART Gallery is holding a “fun” fundraiser, “Eccentric Accessories”, at the Narooma School of Arts & Soldiers War Memorial Hall to February 14.

THE National Portrait Gallery’s summer exhibition, “The Popular Pet Show”, on display until March 13.

“VERSAILLES: Treasures from the Palace” is still at the National Gallery of Australia, until April 17.

THE Photography Room at Kingston Bus Depot presents three new exhibitions by artists Sean Davey, Spiro Miralis and Dimitri Mellos running until March 12.

THE Royal Australian Mint is now showcasing the story of Stuart Devlin, Geelong-born designer of Australia’s circulating coins and goldsmith and jeweller to Queen Elizabeth II in an exhibition called “The Designer with the Midas Touch”. Until April 2017.

AMIEL Courtin-Wilson’s winning digital video work “Charles” 2015, will be on display with six other finalists in the Digital Portraiture Award 2016 exhibition which is open to the public at the National Portrait Gallery until Sunday, April 9.

“THE Sell: Australian Advertising, 1790s to 1990s” at the National Library of Australia until April 25. FREE exhibition.

THE Australian War Memorial “The Holocaust: witnesses and survivors”, a show that includes over 85 collection items from both institution.

