Arts / Woden artist wins Cliftons Art Prize

WODEN artist Angela Parragi was announced the winner of the Cliftons Art Prize for the ACT at the Cliftons Canberra Award Evening tonight (December 1).

Parragi took home $2000 for her oil painting of legendary Canberra composer and scholar Larry Sitsky.

“In this painting I wanted to capture Larry in his element, at the piano. I always strive to capture the essence of a person, the feel of the person, as this to me is what a portrait should be. I wanted to capture the real Larry,” she said at the Cliftons Canberra Award Evening.

An honours graduate in art from the ANU, the Julian Ashton Art School and the Florence School Academy, Parragi says she bases her work in realism, with a focus on portraiture and still life. She is interested in the materiality and effects of paint, and capturing what she sees before her. She has previously exhibited in The Waterhouse National Science and the Black Swan Portraiture art prize.

Now in its 16th year, Cliftons Art Prize is an annual competition helping raise the profile of local artists while providing new platforms for people to engage with art.

But the Cliftons Art Prize is also held across ten locations – Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, Adelaide, Perth, Auckland, Wellington, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The international judging panel includes Tim Abdallah, former national head of ART, Menzies Art Brands in Australia, Ian Hamlin, New Zealand artist and former president of the New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts, and Michael Nock, Hong Kong artist and owner of Art Lease and Nockart Gallery.

“Larry Sitsky, composing” by Angela Parragi is on display now with other artworks, at Cliftons, Level 2, 10 Moore Street, Canberra until December 15. All welcome.

