BELCONNEN Arts Centre will be closing immediately until Tuesday, February 14, following the ACT government’s advise which earlier urged the state to reduce power consumption in the extreme heat. The team at Belconnen Arts Centre […]
Belconnen Arts Centre closes due to extreme heat
BELCONNEN Arts Centre will be closing immediately until Tuesday, February 14, following the ACT government’s advise which earlier urged the state to reduce power consumption in the extreme heat.The team at Belconnen Arts Centre says please stay safe and cool everyone, save power where you can and check in on your neighbours and friends in this heat.
All Belconnen Arts Centre galleries will reopen at 10am on Tuesday.
All classes held in the dance studio will go ahead as usual.
No comments yet.