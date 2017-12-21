Bin collection days change over Christmas

FOR suburbs with a usual Monday pick up, this coming Monday’s bin collection, Christmas Day (December 25), will be moved to Saturday, December 23.

The impacted suburbs are:

Chapman, Chifley, Coombs, Coree, Curtin, Denman, Duffy, Farrer, Fisher, Greenway, Holder, Kambah, Lyons, Molongolo, Mawson, Oxley, Pearce, Rivett, Stirling, Stromlo, Torrens, Uriarra, Waramanga, Weston, Wright, Yarralumla.

All other collections will occur as per the current schedule.

All waste facilities will be closed on Christmas Day, including all businesses operating within the Resource Management Centres of Hume, Mitchell and West Belconnen.

The recycling drop off centres are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

For more information visit tccs.act.gov.au/recycling- and-waste.

