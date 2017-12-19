Burglars looking for a quick getaway

SIMPLE measures can often deter intruders, says the officer in charge of Belconnen Police Station, Sgt Chris Meagher.

Burglaries are often opportunistic crimes, with most intruders looking for, and often finding, houses left open or unlocked. This allows them to get what they can and make a quick getaway. Sgt Meagher says being familiar with home safety measures can significantly reduce the risk of burglaries.

“Ensure that all doors and windows are securely locked during the summer months, unless there are adequate security screens in place. If possible, install visible security systems which cover all external doors and windows as this can be an effective deterrent for intruders and thieves.

“If you arrive home and suspect an intruder is inside, don’t enter your home. Go to a safe place and call police, ensuring you keep out of sight and are a safe distance from your home.”

Householders are encouraged to look out for suspicious or unusual activity and report it to 1800 333000 or online at act.crimestoppers.com.au.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

