The Canberra Racing Club partners with Singapore Airlines

TODAY, February 7, the Canberra Racing Club announced their partnership with Canberra’s only international airline, Singapore Airlines.

For the next three years Singapore Airlines will become the naming rights sponsor of the Camarena Quality Handicap over 1000m held on Canberra’s biggest race day and the Mercedes-Benz Canberra Black Opal Stakes (March 5).

CEO of the Canberra Racing Club, Peter Stubbs says: “We are very excited to have such a prestigious brand in our stable of sponsors at the Club, and with significant links to two major racing countries we hope to grow visitation to the National Capital and the Black Opal Stakes day.”

The Canberra Racing Club recognises that the arrival of Singapore Airlines in Canberra is the commencement of a new era for tourism and business development in the ACT and the Canberra Racing Club wants to be a part of it.

The Singapore Airlines partnership is the start of the process to develop strong international ties for racing in the ACT.

Singapore Airlines Manager ACT, Mr Tan Chin Yu, welcomes the new three year partnership of the Camarena Open Quality Handicap.

