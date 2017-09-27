Canberrans urged to avoid discoloured water

CANBERRAN’s experiencing water discolouration in Casey, Ngunnawal and Moncrieff are urged not drink the water if it looks or smells objectionable, according to Icon Water’s Cameron Patrick.

Customers reported discolouration in Casey, Ngunnawal and Moncrieff around 10am yesterday, September 26, but Icon Water crews were unable to find an obvious cause.

Crews continued investigations today by using the calls from customers to map the network to identify the source, as well as flushing water mains in the area to try and pass the discolouration.

Acting general manager asset management Cameron Patrick says: “we’re still receiving discolouration calls from customers in Moncrieff, but it seems that Casey and Ngunnawal is already clearing.”

“Our crews are working hard to resolve the water discolouration as soon as possible. Customers may see cloudy aerated water while we restore the network, and water should start to clear with normal use,” he says.

“In the meantime, please avoid drinking the water if it looks or smells objectionable or using water for washing dishes or clothes to avoid stains.”

