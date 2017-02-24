Michael leaves foundation on eve of Costigan sentencing

YESTERDAY (February 23), the day before the sentencing of Tara’s murderer, the Tara Costigan Foundation (TCF) board announced that founder and CEO Michael Costigan has been released from his contract, “effective immediately”.

The TCF board agreed to his request, effective immediately.

In a statement from the TCF board, the chair, Michael Hardy, says: “Firstly, the Board of the Tara Costigan Foundation extends its deepest sympathy to the Costigan family on the day of the sentencing of Tara’s murderer.

“Michael Costigan’s immense energy has brought the Foundation to where it is today.

“We respect Michael’s request to separate from the Foundation at this time, and wish him every success in his new community projects.”

The position of CEO will be taken over by the chief operating officer Nadia Pessarossi.

“Nadia has been instrumental in already bringing the first Tara’s Angel to reality, and will work closely with the Board to make more Angels available,” Hardy says.

On behalf of the Costigan family, Nathan Costigan says: “The Costigan family will continue to be involved with TCF even with Michael Costigan moving on to other projects.

“As a family, we are very proud of what Michael has achieved. The family also appreciates everything the board has done to help build a strong legacy in Tara’s memory.”

Michael Costigan made the career shift to chief executive of a foundation set up in his niece’s name in February last year when Tara’s ex-boyfriend Rappel was arrested after being restrained at Costigan’s home at Calwell, in Canberra’s south.

Police said Tara was found dead on the laundry floor of the home, with head injuries and an axe beside her.

The Tara Costigan website says: “On 28 February 2015 Tara Maree Costigan was killed by her former partner with an axe as she held her five day old baby girl.”

“Her nine and eleven year old sons were powerless to stop it as they watched on.

“Tara’s eighteen year old baby sister and her boyfriend were also injured as they bravely fought off the attack.”

Read: Man charged over Calwell murder

