Determined Turner ensures continued cancer prevention

NEWLY appointed as the CEO of Cancer Council ACT, Sandra Turner says she’s determined to to ensure continuing improvements to cancer prevention.

“I’m determined to build on the strong foundations already in place, to ensure we continue to improve prevention, detection and survival rates into the future,” Turner says.

Turner has a valuable blend of experience within the health and non-profit sectors with a career spanning nursing, the pharmaceutical industry and the Australian Defence Force. Turner has worked as CEO for national organisation Australia Medic Alert Foundation and most recently, with Girl Guides SA.

“It’s a privilege to be offered this opportunity, especially as Cancer Council ACT makes a real difference to individuals and to the community, and cancer is a disease that has affected all of us in some way in our lifetime,” she says.

Cancer Council ACT President Christine Brill says the board is very pleased to appoint someone with so much relevant experience and background to the role.

“We welcome Turner and know she will make a very valuable contribution to the organisation. Her passion and enthusiasm is reflected in her long-term relationship within the health industry, and working in oncology/haematology in particular,” Christine says.

“The Board and I are confident that Turner will lead Cancer Council ACT in the right direction as we continue the fight against cancer, and work towards reducing the incidence and impact of cancer, specifically in the ACT community,” she says.

Turner says she is looking forward to meeting and working with her team including staff, volunteers and supporters, as well as the wider ACT community.

Turner will take over from Joan Bartlett who recently retired after leading the organisation for almost two decades.

Cancer Council ACT President, Christine Brill, paid tribute to Bartlett for her leadership, enthusiasm and dedication to both the organisation and the broader ACT community over many years.

