Fake buyers robbing people of valuables

FOLLOWING a recent number of fraudulent transactions on online sites such as Gumtree and local message boards, sellers have been scammed out of valuable items such as cars, mobile phones and expensive jewellery.

Officer in Charge of Tuggeranong Police Station, station sergeant Chris Meagher warns sellers to be cautious when conducting a sale.

“Our investigations indicate that the scammers make contact with the seller and arrange a face-to-face meeting. At the meeting, the scammer provides a fraudulent driver’s licence to assist the seller in believing it’s a legitimate sale,” he says.

“After a price is agreed, the scammer then produces a fake bank receipt on their mobile phone to convince the victim that the money has been transferred into their account.

“Unfortunately it is not until a few days later, when the money does not arrive, that the victims realise they have been scammed.”

Mr Meagher is urging sellers to hold on to their property until they can ensure a legitimate payment has occurred.

“Ensure the money has been received in your personal bank account or request cash when the buyer arrives to collect the item. Remember to also consider your own personal safety when inviting people to your premises,” he says.

Further information via scamwatch.gov.au/.

