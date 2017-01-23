Firefighters gain control over Booth bushfire

A BUSHFIRE, 12 hectares in size in the south of Canberra, at Booth, is now under control by the ACT Rural Fire Service.

ACT ESA says the Bushfire Alert and Warning Level for this fire remains at ‘advice’ but the Fire Danger Rating where the burning remains raises to ‘high’.

A number of units continue to monitor the area, looking for and extinguishing any remaining hot spots.

The fire is located south of Tharwa, on the western slopes adjacent to Caloola Farm.

There is no property under threat at this time.

More information via www.esa.act.gov.au or on 13 22 81.

