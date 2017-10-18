First woman appointed chief officer of ACTSES

FOLLOWING a national recruitment campaign and selection process, Georgeina Whelan has been appointed the first full-time women chief officer of the ACT State Emergency Service.

“Ms Whelan has nearly 30 years’ experience in the Australian Army, most recently as the chief of staff for the Australian Defence Force Headquarters,” he says.

“She has managed and led both humanitarian aid and disaster responses at a national and international level.

“Ms Whelan also has a wealth of knowledge and experience in successfully recruiting, training and retaining a volunteer-based workforce.

“She will also bring to the job practical experience as a leader in delivering business reform and major organisational change. I look forward to seeing the contribution she makes to one of the ACT Government’s great volunteer-based organisations.”



Ms Whelan takes on the role following the departure of former chief officer Conrad Barr, who transferred to another executive position within the ACT government.



