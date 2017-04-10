Frog’s latest record attempt to help RSPCA

SONGLAND Records, in Weston Creek, will celebrate the 10th anniversary of International Record Store Day on April 22 with its annual charity sale for the RSPCA.

Owner Brian “Frog” Harris says he’s currently accepting donations of any unwanted vinyl, DVDs, cassettes or VHS tapes and invites people to bring them to the music store ahead of the sale. Everything raised will go to the RSPCA in Canberra.

“Songland has been part of the community here in Canberra for a long time, and this day combines all the work I love,” Frog says.

“We love consistency, helping the animals and we’re thrilled to be able to combine music, fundraising and the importance of the old-fashioned record store.”

This year’s lead ambassador for Record Store Day is former Deputy Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who Frog says is a genuine music fan.

The Labor MP says he was honoured to be asked to be the lead ambassador of the event.

“Record stores are important – we should never forget the independent music stores that are often the only places you can buy recordings of local bands beginning their careers,” Anthony says.

“At a time when the internet tends to chain us to our screens, we celebrate the way in which music calls out to us as a catalyst for authentic human contact.”

The charity sale will be at Songland Records, Cooleman Court, 9am-5pm, on Saturday, April 22. All funds raised go to the RSPCA Canberra.

