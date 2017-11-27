Greyhound club shares its anger in rally

The ACT government introduced new legislation to end greyhound racing on November 2, despite the Canberra Greyhound Racing Club’s announcement saying it has commenced legal action to oppose a ban and to reinstate funding to the racing industry.

At the time CGRC chair Alan Tutt said the late notice was interpreted as yet another disingenuous and cynical attempt by Mr Ramsay and his government colleagues to avoid anything that represents genuine dialogue, consultation or negotiation with the people and community who stand to have their lives and livelihoods ruined by the ban.

The CGRC says the unfair legislation will put over 50 local people out of work.

The CGRG rally today calls on ACT government to reject the unfair and radical Greens agenda to ban ACT greyhound racing despite an unblemished 38 year animal welfare and integrity record.

