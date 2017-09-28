Have you seen Timothy?

ACT police and Timothy Harris’ family are seeking the publics help to find the missing 48-year-old following his disappearance nearly two weeks ago.

Timothy was last seen on the morning of September 15, at Bunnings, in Greenway.

Timothy is an avid bushwalker and may be driving a white 2001 Ford Falcon station wagon bearing NSW registration BA30AQ.

He is described as 182cm tall, Caucasian, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved green and white checkered shirt and grey pants with visible paint splashes on them.

Timothy’s family hold concerns for his wellbeing.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 quoting reference 6154111.