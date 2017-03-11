Fire rips through two cars in Nichols

Inside the car destroyed by fire at the George harcourt Hotel car park. The car that caught fire in the Nichols pub car park and another damaged car next to it. Bystanders watch flames rising from the car and into the nearby trees.

ONE Sydney family’s Canberra weekend got off to a hotter start than they might have imagined when their car was lost to fire in the car park of the George Harcourt Hotel in Nichols yesterday. And the car next to it was also badly damaged.

The incident was spotted and photographed by a “CityNews” reader, who was at the hotel for a business meeting. The photos tell the sad tale of loss, but he reports everyone was okay. The cause of the fire is not known.

