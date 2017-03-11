A CANBERRA brewery has been awarded gold and silver awards for two of its canned beers in the recently announced International Brewing Awards. BentSpoke Brewing’s Barley Griffin and Crankshaft were respectively awarded gold and silver […]
Fire rips through two cars in Nichols
ONE Sydney family’s Canberra weekend got off to a hotter start than they might have imagined when their car was lost to fire in the car park of the George Harcourt Hotel in Nichols yesterday. And the car next to it was also badly damaged.
The incident was spotted and photographed by a “CityNews” reader, who was at the hotel for a business meeting. The photos tell the sad tale of loss, but he reports everyone was okay. The cause of the fire is not known.
No comments yet.