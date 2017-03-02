Investigations continue after riding incident

WorkSafe ACT are working with ACT Police to investigate the circumstances which saw 22-year-old Riharna Thomson critically injured following a fall from a horse.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (February 28) morning at Thoroughbred Park.

Shortly after the accident Thomson was taken to hospital where she underwent surgery and the horse involved in the incident, Chosen Prayer, had to be euthanised.

WorkSafe inspectors had returned to the site and Work Safety commissioner Greg Jones says they had also appreciated the support of Racing NSW and The Canberra Racing Club as they work to determine the circumstances of this incident.

“This is a terribly difficult time for the family, and they have asked that I convey that while they sincerely appreciate the support of the Canberra community and racing industry, they will not be making any comment to media,” Jones says.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

