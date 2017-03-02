ESTABLISHING a Medicinal Cannabis Scheme is “a priority” for the ACT government who have now opened Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the Medicinal Cannabis Advisory Group (MCAG). Minister for Health Meegan Fitzharris says: “Establishing a Medicinal […]
Investigations continue after riding incident
WorkSafe ACT are working with ACT Police to investigate the circumstances which saw 22-year-old Riharna Thomson critically injured following a fall from a horse.
The incident occurred on Tuesday (February 28) morning at Thoroughbred Park.
Shortly after the accident Thomson was taken to hospital where she underwent surgery and the horse involved in the incident, Chosen Prayer, had to be euthanised.
WorkSafe inspectors had returned to the site and Work Safety commissioner Greg Jones says they had also appreciated the support of Racing NSW and The Canberra Racing Club as they work to determine the circumstances of this incident.
“This is a terribly difficult time for the family, and they have asked that I convey that while they sincerely appreciate the support of the Canberra community and racing industry, they will not be making any comment to media,” Jones says.
