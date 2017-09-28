Jervis Bay fire ‘deliberately lit’

INVESTIGATIONS are underway following the large bushfire, which took several days to control, and burnt out 1700 hectares of the Booderee National Park in Jervis Bay.



ACT police are investigating the fire, which started on September 14, and have determined that the fire was “deliberately lit”.

Police believe that the fire started near Summercloud Bay in the Booderee National Park. The ignition point is believed to be around a car park area that is popular with surfers and fisherman.

ACT police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or online via https://act.crimestoppers.com.au/.

